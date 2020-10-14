Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

DVLA Submits Nearly 200 Breach Notifications to ICO

The DVLA reported nearly 200 breach notifications to the data protection regulator over the past year, according to new Freedom of Information (FOI) data.

FOI requests were sent to 17 government departments by secure storage vendor Apricorn, to assess the effectiveness of data security measures in the public sector. Some 14 departments provided responses for the period April 2019 to July 2020.

The DVLA said it submitted 181 breach notifications to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) across 2019-20. By contrast, the Home Office submitted just 25 during the period, while NHS Digital notified the ICO only four times.

“The large number of data incidents being reported may be in part due to the increased awareness and changes in processes when identifying and managing data breaches. The change in requirements in line with the GDPR will of course see a rise in the numbers now being reported to the ICO,” argued Apricorn EMEA managing director, Jon Fielding.

“Needless to say, if the data is secure in the first instance, the number of breaches, and the need to report them, would obviously decline. Public sector bodies should follow the same process as any business would when it comes to mitigating risk. At the very least, data should be encrypted in transit and at rest so that, in the event defenses are compromised, the data remains inaccessible.”

He added that the surge in remote working thanks to the pandemic will also potentially introduce data security concerns if information is not properly protected when flowing out to home endpoints and cloud servers.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Gov-Linked “Fatima” Cybersecurity Career Advert Removed After Backlash

2
News

Software AG Hit by Data-Stealing Ransomware Attack

3
News

Ransomware Tops 2020 Threat Rankings

4
News

Attackers Chaining Zerologon with VPN Exploits

5
News

Ransomware Gangs Outsource Network Access to Drive Success

6
News

Security Experts Warn of Amazon Prime Day Scams

1
News

DFS Calls for Regulation of Social Media Giants

2
Blog

ISO 27001: Recognizing the Importance of Operational Security

3
News

Ransomware Victims Struggle to Recover, Hire and Spend on Threat Prevention

4
News

Ivanti Appoints Melissa Puls as New SVP and CMO

5
Blog

Defending U.S. Voting Processes Now and into the Future

6
News

DVLA Submits Nearly 200 Breach Notifications to ICO

1
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

2
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

3
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

4
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

5
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

6
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year