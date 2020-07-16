EE Launches Identity Checker to Help Fight Customer Fraud

Mobile operator EE, part of the BT Group, has today announced the launch of its new Digital Identity platform designed to help protect customers against becoming victims of fraud.

The platform offers a series of online identity checks that guard against fraud in real time, making customer transactions safer and supporting banking partners in the UK to detect SIM swapping fraud and prevent further fraudulent activities.

The platform’s ‘Sim Swap’ checker allows businesses to know when a customer’s SIM was last changed, as a recent change could indicate potential fraud. That data is then used to block financial transactions from taking place until further identity checks are carried out.

A ‘Call Divert’ feature allows for the confirmation that no call diversions have been put in place on a phone number (a key sign that sim swapping fraud has taken place) whilst the platform can also help prevent fraudulent online account sign ups with its ‘Know Your Customer’ product. This grants businesses the ability to confirm a user’s identity by cross-checking new customer data with data held in the EE databases to see if a phone has been reported lost or stolen.

Christian Thrane, managing director of consumer marketing at BT, said: “At BT and EE, we are committed to innovating to help protect customers from fraud and are already working closely with a number of industries, including banking, eCommerce and gaming, to protect millions of transactions every day. We are continuing to move into new sectors to help prevent even more fraudulent activity, so consumers across the UK can be confident in the safety of their online experiences.”