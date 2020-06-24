Infosecurity Group Websites
EEMA Appoints Attorney-at-Law Hans Graux to Board of Management

EEMA, the leading independent European think tank focused on identity, privacy and trust, has appointed Hans Graux to its Board of Management. Graux is a partner at law firm Timelex and an attorney-at-law specializing in electronic identity and trust services.

Brussels-based EEMA provides world-class events, projects, collaboration, education, engagement, communication, participation and networking for companies, the public sector and individuals to help build enduring and mutually beneficial working relationships.

Commenting on his position on the EEMA Board of Management, Graux said: “EEMA has been the point of reference on electronic identification, digital signatures and cybersecurity in the EU for as long as I can remember. No organization has done as much to bring authoritative voices on these topics together, and to make sure they are heard. It is an honor and a privilege to be able to support its future work.”

Chair of EEMA, Jon Shamah, added: “Timelex and EEMA have a longstanding relationship. The expert counsel and insight Hans is able to bring to Horizon 2020 projects is vital.

“Hans is generous with his time and expertise and many EEMA members have benefited greatly from his advice. I am proud that Hans has accepted our invitation to join the Board of Management to help shape the future of EEMA.”

