Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Emotet Spammers Send Christmas Phishing Emails

Spammers behind one of the most prolific botnets of recent years have begun bombarding users with Christmas-themed phishing lures, according to researchers.

Phishing emails sent by the Emotet botnet were spotted by Cofense Labs. With typical subject lines such as “Christmas” or “Christmas Party” they’re trying to gain legitimacy by tapping the current seasonal trend for internal emails of this sort.

One particular phishing email posted to Twitter by the vendor read:

“I have attached the menu for the Christmas Party next week. If you would like bring something, look at the list and let me know. Don't forget to get your donations in for the money tree. Also, wear your tackiest/ugliest Christmas sweater to the party.”

Malicious Word documents are typically attached to these emails, with names like “Party menu” and “Annual Holiday Lunch.” They require the user to “enable editing” to view, but clicking on this button will execute embedded macros to install the Emotet Trojan.

Once installed, this could provide various groups with he means to attempt ransomware downloads, more spam and phishing emails.

Like TrickBot, Emotet was originally a banking Trojan, but then was re-written to function as a malware loader. Its operators sell access for clients to use it as a malware distribution network.

According to Malwarebytes, Emotet malware was detected and removed over 1.5 million times between January and September 2018. In July 2018, the threat became so serious that the US-CERT was forced to release an alert about Emotet and its capabilities.

The Christmas phishing lures have been seen before: back in 2018 Trend Micro warned of a similar campaign targeting UK users. It urged them at the time to automatically disable macros in their security settings.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New Orleans Scrambles to Respond to Ransomware Attack

2
News

Over One Billion Email-Password Combos Leaked Online

3
News Feature

Top Ten: Things We Learned in 2019

4
News

Fake Payment Page Tricks Rooster Teeth Customers

5
News

Suspected Maze Ransomware Attack Disrupts Major US Wire Manufacturer

6
News

Airport Facial Recognition System Fooled

1
News

Emotet Spammers Send Christmas Phishing Emails

2
News

Data Leak Exposes One Million Web Browsing Records

3
News

One in 172 RSA Keys Vulnerable to Attack: Report

4
Opinion

Illuminate Dark Data and Avoid Severe Security Risks

5
Blog

Year in Review: Social Engineering Attacks

6
News

Orbitz and Expedia Agree to Data Breach Settlement with Pennsylvania

1
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

2
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

3
Webinar

Fact & Fiction in Advanced Threat Detection

4
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

5
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

6
Webinar

Clearing the Path to Software-Defined Segmentation

1
Blog

Year in Review: Need for Better Security Effectiveness

2
Blog

Year in Review: DNS Security

3
Next-Gen

Driving Tech Education in Foreign Lands

4
Blog

Year in Review: Cybercrime

5
Interview

Five Continents, Five Voices: Charl van der Walt, Africa

6
Blog

Security by Sector: Nozomi Networks Teams with IBM to Secure Industrial Infrastructure