Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Employee Social Media Use Viewed as Risky

Small-business owners are worried that their employees' use of social media is a potential security risk, according to new research by the Cyber Readiness Institute.

A survey of 400 SMB owners and 1,059 US workers found that 56% of owners believe that their employees’ social media use poses a cybersecurity threat to their business. 

Despite their fears, 82% of employers said that they allow employees to use personal devices to access work email or other data and 67% of business owners allow their employees to use social media applications on work devices.

While 56% of employees said that they have social media applications on devices they use for work, only 30% had been issued with guidelines on the use of social media applications on those devices.

Almost a quarter—22%—of workers admitted to ignoring or bypassing the cybersecurity guidelines issued by their company on a daily or weekly basis. 

“It is clear that small-business owners are fully aware of the cybersecurity risks associated with mixing personal and work activities on the same device,” said Kiersten Todt, managing director of the Cyber Readiness Institute.

“SMBs now need to issue policies that address these risks. More than 4-in-5 owners allow employees to use personal devices for work and only about half have policies regarding the apps that can or cannot be on devices used. It is a recipe for cyber insecurity."

Installing social media apps on work devices was common among employees, with 42% of business owners saying that more than 75% of their employees have social media applications on devices they use for work.

Facebook was the most popular app used by workers on their work device, with 50% of those surveyed saying that they used it.

More than half of employees—56%—said that their company has not issued new guidelines on the use of social media apps on work devices since the COVID-19 pandemic had triggered the introduction of remote working.

Adding new policies regarding social media apps or modifying existing policies for employees having to work at home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus was being considered by 36% of employers.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Researchers Uncover 89 Zero-Days in CMS Platforms

2
News

Warner Music Group Discloses Data Breach

3
News

Cybersecurity Companies Expose Sensitive Data Online

4
News

Cyber-Criminals Change Tactics to Exploit #COVID19

5
News

WordPress Sites Attacked in Their Millions

6
News

Newcastle Uni Ransomware Attack Will “Take Weeks” to Mitigate

1
News

Employee Social Media Use Viewed as Risky

2
News

Judge Dismisses Privacy Lawsuit Against University of Chicago

3
News

Bank of England to Tackle Cybercrime

4
News

Fake Alert Scams Increasingly Targeting Mobile Networks

5
News

Businesses Fear Insider-Enabled Data Breaches

6
News

BlackBerry Launches Dedicated EU Data Centers to Comply with GDPR

1
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

2
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

3
Webinar

Utilizing Native IaaS Controls to Ensure and Achieve Continuous Security

4
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

5
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?

6
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG