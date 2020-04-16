Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Energy Giant EDP Hit With €10 Million Ransomware Threat

Ransomware attackers are demanding €10 million ($11m) from a European energy giant or else they will release stolen corporate documents, researchers have claimed.

A group using the RagnarLocker variant appears to have targeted the Lisbon-headquartered Energias de Portugal (EDP) group, which employs over 11,000 staff globally and made over €3.3 billion in gross operating income in 2018.

Ethical hacker Vitali Kremez posted screenshots of the ransom note dated Tuesday to Twitter. In it, the attackers threaten to publish 10TB of data from the company’s file servers “or sell it to interested parties” if EDP doesn’t pay up.

Another screenshot apparently shows checks in the code to prevent execution in countries formerly part of the Soviet Union.

MalwareHunterTeam said that the screenshots of stolen data already published on the group’s ‘news’ site seems to indicate they may well have access to terabytes of data.

“As frequently, in this case too the actors were in the victim's network for some time before running the RW,” they added, on Twitter. “Obviously we can't tell from when they were in EDP's network, but it looks they already had some amount of files stolen on the 6th this month.”

Not to be confused with the similar-sounding Ragnarok ransomware, RagnarLocker was first discovered at the end of last year, targeting Windows-based systems. It’s said to target software used by managed service providers (MSPs) to stay hidden.

The EDP site itself appeared to be functioning relatively normally at the time of writing, although a pop-up window noted: “due to constraints in the information systems, your EDP Online customer area and the 808 53 53 53 service line have temporarily limited access.”

Given their role as critical infrastructure providers, utilities firms are a natural target for ransomware attackers.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

San Francisco Airport Attack Linked to Russian State Hackers

2
News

MSC Data Center Closes Following Suspected Cyber-Attack

3
News

Zoom Blow as Thousands of User Videos Are Found Online

4
News

US Issues North Korean Cyber-Threat Warning

5
News

278% Rise in Leaked Government Records During Q1 of 2020

6
News

Microsoft Fixes Three Zero-Day Flaws in April

1
News

ISF Predicts Collision of Digital and Physical Worlds in 2022

2
News

MobileIron and Adeya Partner to Secure Business Communications During Lockdown

3
News

Microsoft Extends Windows 10 Support as #COVID19 Rages

4
News

Cost of Black Market Phishing Kits Soars 149% in 2019

5
News

Energy Giant EDP Hit With €10 Million Ransomware Threat

6
Opinion

RE: Thinking Email Security

1
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

2
Webinar

Remotely Manage Secure File Transfers Amid COVID-19 and Beyond

3
Webinar

#WFH and Network Security – Lessons Learned So Far

4
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

5
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

6
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

1
News Feature

The Long-Term Impact of #COVID19 on the Cybersecurity Industry

2
Interview

Interview: Rick Goud, CEO and Co-Founder, Zivver

3
Blog

Security by Sector: Kaspersky Makes Security Products Free for Healthcare Institutions Amid #COVID19 Pandemic

4
Blog

Why Physical Data Destruction is Absolutely Vital

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things We Learned in Q1 2020

6
Opinion

Remote Workforce Security: Protecting People, Protecting the Enterprise