UK Energy Operators Join the European Network for Cybersecurity

The National Grid Gas Transmission (NGGT) and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) in the UK have become the newest members of the European Network for Cybersecurity (ENCS), in a move designed to better protect the European energy sector against cyber-attacks. The NGGT and NGET will now engage in information sharing regarding cyber-threats with a number of major utility organizations across Europe.

The ENCS already works on cybersecurity in electricity and gas across Europe, both at the distribution and transmission levels. In addition to sharing expertise, energy organizations that are part of the group collaborate on capacity building, conduct training and provide security testing and standards for a range of components such as smart meters.

The NGGT and NGET are both part of National Grid plc, which is one of the world’s largest investor-owned energy utilities, and works to deliver electricity and gas safely and efficiently to customers in the UK.

Anjos Nijk, managing director of the ENCS, commented: “The National Grid already ranks among the most sophisticated transport system operators (TSOs) in terms of cybersecurity, and by joining the ENCS, it demonstrates its commitment to that improving even further – and of course, brings a wealth of experience to the table that our members will benefit from.

“The energy sector is only becoming more interconnected, and it is vital those of us looking to protect it do the same.”

The NGGT and NGET become the first UK-based organizations to join the ENCS.

Paul Lee, engineering manager for cyber and control systems at National Grid, added: “We have robust cybersecurity measures in place across all our operational infrastructure and IT to protect against cyber-threats, but our membership will help us to benefit from the ENCS knowledge base as we share information with other members, contributing to increased protection across all critical infrastructure.”

The energy sector has been a frequent target of cyber-criminals. Last month, it was claimed that energy firm EDP was hit with a €10m ransomware threat.