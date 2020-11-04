Entersekt Appoints Nicolas Huss to Board of Directors

Device identity and customer authentication software provider Entersekt has announced the appointment of Nicolas Huss to its board of directors.

Huss brings 20 years of experience in financial services and payments to Entersekt’s board, most recently serving as the Ingenico Group chief executive officer. Prior to Ingenico, Huss held the role of CEO at Visa Europe.

“This is an exciting time in the financial services space,” Huss said. “COVID-19 is changing how consumers bank and shop, and there’s real potential for vendors offering a proven alternative to business as usual. Entersekt’s focus on state-of-the-art security matched with excellent digital user experiences fits the bill. I’m excited to join its stellar board to help build value for shareholders and customers alike.”

Schalk Nolte, chief executive officer of Entersekt, added: ““The board and I are delighted to have Nicolas join us. His record of building successful, future-fit businesses puts us in great stead to learn as a leadership team and grow as a company. I have no doubt that his contribution at board level will help drive our expansion internationally.”