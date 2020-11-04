Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Entersekt Appoints Nicolas Huss to Board of Directors

Device identity and customer authentication software provider Entersekt has announced the appointment of Nicolas Huss to its board of directors.

Huss brings 20 years of experience in financial services and payments to Entersekt’s board, most recently serving as the Ingenico Group chief executive officer. Prior to Ingenico, Huss held the role of CEO at Visa Europe.

“This is an exciting time in the financial services space,” Huss said. “COVID-19 is changing how consumers bank and shop, and there’s real potential for vendors offering a proven alternative to business as usual. Entersekt’s focus on state-of-the-art security matched with excellent digital user experiences fits the bill. I’m excited to join its stellar board to help build value for shareholders and customers alike.”

Schalk Nolte, chief executive officer of Entersekt, added: ““The board and I are delighted to have Nicolas join us. His record of building successful, future-fit businesses puts us in great stead to learn as a leadership team and grow as a company. I have no doubt that his contribution at board level will help drive our expansion internationally.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Ransomware Alert as Emotet Detections Surge 1200%

2
News

Gold Bullion Seller Hit by Magecart Attack

3
News

Cyber-Criminals Target Naked Zoom Users

4
News

Furniture Giant Steelcase Hit by Suspected Ransomware Attack

5
News

The BBC Experiences Over 250,000 Malicious Email Attacks Per Day

6
News

North Korean Malware Helps Hackers Target #COVID19 Vaccines

1
News

Stress a Major Factor in Pandemic Cybercrime Growth

2
News Feature

Building Cyber-Resilience Across the Wider Economy Post-COVID

3
Blog

How Cyber-Criminals 'Get in the Game' and What it Means to Defend Against Them

4
News

Entersekt Appoints Nicolas Huss to Board of Directors

5
News

Mattel Reveals July Ransomware Attack Impacting Business

6
News

Former eBay Execs Indicted for Cyber-Stalking Campaign

1
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

2
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

3
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

6
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

1
News Feature

#NCSAM: Keeping Children Safe Online: A Four-Step Guide for Parents

2
Interview

#Election2020 Interview: Matt Drake, Director, Cyber Intelligence, SAIC

3
Blog

Disinformation and the CISO

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Next-Gen

Risk Management in the Pandemic

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)