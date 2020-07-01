Entries Now Open for the 2020 Tech Trailblazers Awards

Entries have now opened for the Tech Trailblazers Awards 2020, which recognize the achievements of outstanding early-stage tech companies around the world.

The awards are only available for smaller businesses and startups under six-years-old, and applicants must also be at C-series funding or below. Since the awards were launched in 2012, many previous winners have gone on to lucrative futures. In the ‘cloud’ category, seven former winners or runners up have been subsequently acquired, while winners or runners up in the ‘security’ category have gone on to collectively raise $722m in funding rounds.

There are 12 major enterprise categories that can be applied for in addition to three special categories, all of which are now open. The enterprise categories are as follows:

AI

Big data

Blockchain

Cloud

Containers

Developer tools

Fintech

IoT

Mobile technology

Networking

Security

Storage

The three special categories are made up of female and male CxOs of the year, as well as the Firestarter award. Early-stage startup firms – those aged two years or under without VC funding – can apply for one of the tech categories for free via the new Firestarter bursary, which will automatically enrol them for the Firestarter award.

Rose Ross, founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards, said: “This year’s process will be more comprehensive than ever. Entrants will have the opportunity to build their case with an executive interview for the Founders on Fire podcast and, in another first for the awards, shortlisted companies will be offered an opportunity to present a ‘Lightning Talk’ to the judges.

“The awards are a cracking opportunity for ambitious companies to present their innovations to the influential group of people that is our international judging panel.”

Infosecurity’s editor Michael Hill is confirmed as one of the judges for the awards.

Entries close on September 11 and the online entry process is powered by Judgify, making it easy to create and refine entries over a period of time prior to submitting.