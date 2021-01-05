Infosecurity Group Websites
Ericom Appoints First Ever Chief Strategy Officer

Cybersecurity firm Ericom Software has announced the appointment of Dr Chase Cunningham as its first chief strategy officer. Joining from market research company Forrester, Cunningham will be responsible for shaping Ericom’s strategic vision, roadmap and key partnerships.

Cunningham has over 19 years of experience in the cybersecurity sector, with particular expertise in the area of zero-trust. At Forrester, he helped develop its zero-trust certification program and was the principal driving force for its zero-trust eXtended (ZTX) framework.

Before working at Forrester, he held the position of director of cyber-threat intelligence at Armor, where he was responsible for designing and managing the cloud security and intelligence engine for enterprise customers. Prior to this, he worked for a number of US government agencies, including the NSA, CIA and FBI, in the areas of cyber-forensic and cyber-analytic operations. There, he worked with clients to enhance their security architecture, such as optimizing security operations command systems and centers and installing encryption and analytic systems. Cunningham is also a retired US Navy chief.

Ericom hopes the appointment will enable it to expand its zero-trust secure web and application access solution portfolio.

Commenting on the announcement, David Canellos, CEO of Ericom, said: “Chase’s zero-trust vision and drive have had a major impact on the global cybersecurity market, and his passion, real world expertise and candor are valued and appreciated by industry executives and as well as government leaders. We believe that his insights and hands-on security expertise will enable the digital transformation that is crucial for our customers’ secure growth and success.

“His guidance and direction of our strategic programs and technology innovation will help us rapidly deliver more impactful cloud cybersecurity solutions for our customers and partners.”

Cunningham commented: “Ericom has a strong history of helping its customers establish secure connectivity and network access, and it has evolved into a nimble and highly innovative zero-trust security player.

“I look forward to helping the company ramp up that evolution and build out its security portfolio, providing an unmatched set of capabilities to help secure businesses as they digitally transform in the future.”

