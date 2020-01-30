Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Cybersecurity Firm to Create 164 New Jobs in Virginia

Cybersecurity firm Expel Inc. has announced a $1.4m investment to expand its operations in Fairfax County, Virginia. 

The huge injection of cash will be used to increase the size of the company's Herndon headquarters and to create 164 new jobs in the company's engineering, customer experience, IT, marketing, and sales departments over the next three years.

News of the planned expansion was announced by the governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, on Tuesday. 

“Virginia has emerged as a national leader in cybersecurity and continues to be at the forefront of workforce development in this rapidly-evolving industry, thanks to companies like Expel, Inc.,” said Northam. 

“We are thrilled to support this homegrown Northern Virginia business as they grow and expand and look forward to their ongoing success in Herndon.”

Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA), voiced his support for the scheme.

“The security-focused industry cluster and the talent pool around it make Fairfax County and Northern Virginia a great location for Expel, and I am delighted that my office has had the opportunity to help the company expand its footprint in the Town of Herndon. 

“We appreciate the company's vote of confidence in Herndon and Fairfax County and look forward to its continued growth here.”

The FCEDA and the Town of Herndon worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support the company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). 

Expel's co-founder and CEO Dave Merkel described Fairfax County as a prime location in which to grow the business.

“There's a fantastic pool of tech talent located in Northern Virginia, and we have close proximity to strong education institutions and major tech companies,” said Merkel.

Expel offers round-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring, providing transparent managed security both on-premises and in the cloud. The company was founded by Dave Merkel, Yanek Korff, and Justin Bajko in a barn in Virginia in 2015.

The company currently has 171 employees and 14 strategic partners, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, CISCO, Crowdstrike, Palo Alto, and Carbon Black.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-Attack on US Water Company Causes Network Outage

2
News

Hackers Begin Uploading 30 Million Cards from Wawa Breach

3
News

SEC Publishes Cybersecurity Practices of Financial Industry

4
News

Citrix Flaw Exploited by Ransomware Attackers

5
News

Hacker Leaks Alleged Tesla Design Secrets

6
News

Major Canadian Military Contractor Compromised in Ransomware Attack

1
News

Fake Exec Tricks New York City Medical Center into Sharing Patient Info

2
News

Cybersecurity Firm to Create 164 New Jobs in Virginia

3
News

Cost of Insider Threats Rises 31%

4
Blog

Security by Sector: Synopsys and Finastra Partner to Secure Financial Services App Ecosystem

5
Blog

Using the Cloud: Seven Top Security Threats to Know About

6
News

US Arrests Prominent Harvard Academic for China Ties

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

5
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

6
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

1
Blog

Big Data, Big Risks: Addressing the High-Tech & Telecoms Threat Landscape

2
News

#BSidesLeeds: Cyber is Running the World, More Innovation to Come

3
Interview

Interview: Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto

4
Blog

Why the Travelex Incident Portends the Changing Nature of Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Jonathan Armstrong, Partner, Cordery

6
Opinion

The Risk of Increase in Social Cyber Security in 2020