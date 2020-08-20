Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Experian Data Breach Hits 24 Million Customers

Experian has suffered a major breach of customers’ personal information, affecting an estimated 24 million South Africans and nearly 800,000 businesses.

The credit reporting agency revealed in a statement yesterday that an individual fraudulently claimed to represent one of its client and then requested “services” from the firm, prompting the release of the data.

Experian sought to play down the seriousness of the incident by claiming that this information “is provided in the ordinary course of business or which is publicly available.” It did not clarify exactly what customer records were taken, but said that the trove did not contain consumer credit or financial information.

Experian was also tight-lipped on the number of customers affected, although one of the authorities it has engaged with following the incident, non-profit the South African Banking Risk Information Center (SABRIC), claimed 24 million consumers and 793,749 business entities were involved.

It explained that domestic banks have been working behind the scenes to identify how their customers may have been impacted.

“The compromise of personal information can create opportunities for criminals to impersonate you but does not guarantee access to your banking profile or accounts,” said SABRIC CEO, Nischal Mewalall. “However, criminals can use this information to trick you into disclosing your confidential banking details.”

SABRIC urged affected Experian customers not to reveal any additional personal information if they receive unsolicited contact online or by phone, and to change their passwords regularly.

Experian claimed that the individual involved in the incident has already had their “hardware” confiscated and the stolen data has been secured and deleted.

“Our investigations do not indicate that any misappropriated data has been used for fraudulent purposes,” it added. “Our investigations also show that the suspect had intended to use the data to create marketing leads to offer insurance and credit-related services.”

It confirmed that its own IT infrastructure had not been compromised.

This isn’t the first major data breach to hit the credit reporting giant. Back in 2015, 15 million North American customers and applicants had their personal data, including Social Security numbers and ID details, stolen.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Fortinet Partners with IBM for New Training Program

2
News

Oracle and Salesforce to Face GDPR Lawsuit

3
News

Data Firm Exposes 235 Million Social Media Profiles

4
News

Jack Daniel’s-Maker Suffers REvil Ransomware Breach

5
News

Carnival Cruises into Danger After Ransomware Attack

6
News

Florida International University Launches New Cybersecurity Bachelor’s Degree

1
News

Phone Hack Traumatizes Neighbours Actress

2
News

US Cyber Command Gets New Operational Tools

3
News

Poor Cybersecurity Behaviors Prevalent Amongst UK Remote Workers

4
Interview

Interview Dave Mareels, SOC.OS and Chris Sleep, Natural History Museum

5
News

US Reveals New North Korean BLINDINGCAN RAT

6
News

Facebook Expands Policy to Take Down QAnon and US Militias

1
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

2
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

3
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

4
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

5
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

6
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

1
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

2
Blog

Migrating On-Premises Email to Office 365: Limitations, Prerequisites and Best Practices

3
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the Cost of a Data Breach Report

4
Blog

Distributed Working Demands New Levels of Data Security at the Edge

5
Opinion

The Gig Economy: A New Battleground for Cybersecurity

6
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020