Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Drone Wars: Experts Warn of Flying Network Security Threat

Drones could become a major network security threat from 2020, forcing organization to guard the airspace around their buildings, security researchers have warned.  

Small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will increasingly evolve from novelty items to “ubiquitous business tools” over the coming years, explained defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton in a new 2020 Cyber Threat Trends Outlook report.

However, as they do, cyber-criminals may also look to take advantage by flying them close to target networks and/or landing them in concealed locations such as on roofs. In this way, a UAV could be fitted with a Wi-Fi Pineapple and used as a rogue access point to harvest credentials, perform man-in-the-middle attacks against employees and carry out network reconnaissance, the report warned.

IoT devices such as smart light bulbs, or even wireless mice could also be targeted.

“Drones equipped with specially fitted hardware and software may also be used to install malicious malware on systems or disrupt system’s operations, particularly devices that are vulnerable to exploitation of wireless protocols like Bluetooth and ZigBee,” the report claimed.

“The requirement for both the attacker and the drone to be in proximity to a target (e.g., Bluetooth has an estimated maximum range of 300 feet) will limit the frequency with which drone-based attacks will be used, but the threat nonetheless remains real.”

To mitigate the threat, Booz Allen Hamilton urged organizations to consider training physical security staff to spot drones, installing jamming signals and treating their airspace as an extension of the corporate attack surface.

“For small office/home office wireless networks, operators may consider mitigations commonly used to address war-driving attacks, such as turning off the wireless network when not in use, updating administrator passwords on routers regularly, and using security measures such as wireless traffic encryption and firewalls,” it added.

Elsewhere in its report, the IT consulting giant warned of a growing risk to satellite infrastructure, connected cars, the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and digital elections.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Nikkei Hit in $29m BEC Scam

2
News

Pentagon Publishes Guide to Ethical Wartime Use of AI

3
News

Proofpoint to Boost DLP Suite with ObserveIT Acquisition

4
News

Midwest to Get First Cyber Battalion

5
News

Android Dropper App Infects 45K Devices

6
News

Attack on Indian Ed Tech Firm Exposes 687K Users

1
News

Facebook Admits Another Developer Privacy Snafu

2
News

Researchers Lift the Lid on Politically Themed Malware

3
News

Drone Wars: Experts Warn of Flying Network Security Threat

4
News

#EdgeLondon2019: Focus on System and User Hygiene, Not Zero-Days

5
Opinion

Consumer Apps: the New-Age Weapon

6
News

Sumo Logic Acquires JASK

1
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

2
Webinar

Clearing the Path to Software-Defined Segmentation

3
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

4
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

5
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

6
Webinar

Fact & Fiction in Advanced Threat Detection

1
Interview

Interview: Rajan Kapoor, Director of Security, Dropbox

2
Next-Gen

Assessing the Cost Structure of GDPR Compliance Strategies

3
Opinion

Curbing Insider Insecurity

4
News

US Government Agencies Outline Security Strategy for 2020 Election

5
Next-Gen

Registration for CyberCenturion VI Open For Another Week

6
News

Action Fraud Snafu Leaves 9000 Cases Quarantined