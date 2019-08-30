Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Face-Off

Brookline has become the third Massachusetts municipality to call for a ban on the use of facial recognition technology by a municipal government. 

The proposed ban, put forward in a warrant article by town meeting member Amy Hummel, is likely to be considered by town representatives in November.

statement in support of Hummel’s proposal was issued by the Massachusetts branch of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which recently launched the Press Pause on Face Surveillance campaign. An ACLU-backed bill currently before Massachusetts legislators proposes a statewide moratorium on the government's use of facial recognition technology.

Kade Crockford, director of the Technology for Liberty Program at ACLU Massachusetts, said: “For too long, face surveillance technology has gone unregulated, posing a serious threat to our basic civil rights and civil liberties. In the absence of state or national action, municipal governments have taken the first steps towards sensible policy."

Somerville was the first city in Massachusetts to come out against the technology. A proposal to ban its use in police investigations and municipal surveillance programs was passed by Somerville City Council in June by a vote of 11 to 0. 

Last month the city of Cambridge joined the party when Mayor Marc McGovern proposed a ban on the use of facial recognition technology in the city.  

These three New England cities aren't alone in their rejection of this particular type of tech. In May this year San Francisco banned the use of facial recognition technology by the police and other agencies, while Oakland, California, City Council last month voted unanimously to ban the use of facial recognition by city departments, and Berkeley is considering following suit. 

bill to place a five-year moratorium on police using facial-recognition technology is currently under consideration in Michigan, and the tech has raised concerns at a national level too.

In July the U.S. House of Representative passed an amendment to the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 that requires the director of national intelligence to report the U.S. government's use of facial recognition technology, detailing its accuracy and efforts to protect and potential consequences for human and civil rights.

There is an argument to be made for the use of facial recognition technology by the government to secure airports and border installations, but it remains to be seen how the growing concerns over its impact on the freedom of the general public will play out in the U.S. at municipal and state level.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

#OSSummit: Linux Continues to Pay the Price for CPU Hardware Vulnerabilities

2
News

New Botnet Targets Android Set-Top Boxes

3
News

Phishing Campaign Hides Malware in Resumes

4
News

NATO: Attack Like WannaCry Could Prompt “Collective Defense Commitment”

5
News

Fileless Malware Detections Soar 265% in 2019

6
News

Global Breach Costs Set to Top $5 Trillion By 2024

1
News

Face-Off

2
News

Hack Exploited Apple Users for Two Years

3
News

Biometric ID Cards Ahoy!

4
News

Fileless Malware Detections Soar 265% in 2019

5
News

HackerOne Announces Five New $1m White Hats

6
News

Huawei Faces Android Blackout on 5G Smartphone

1
Webinar

How SOAR Can Improve Security Operations, Monitoring & Incident Response

2
Webinar

Mastering the Security Art of Identity, Access & Authentication

3
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

4
Webinar

Can You be Secure by Design, Compliant and Enable Optimum Functionality?

5
Webinar

The Key to Successful Cybersecurity Projects: Asset Management - Asking the Right Questions

6
Webinar

The Five Stages of Insider Threat

1
Interview

Interview: Nigel Kersten, Field CTO, Puppet

2
News

#OSSummit: Don’t Ignore GitHub Security Alerts

3
Opinion

Complicated Compliance Made Easy

4
News

Astronaut Accused of Committing Cybercrime in Space

5
News Feature

Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

6
News

VMware Plans $2.1bn Carbon Black Acquisition