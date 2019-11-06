Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Facebook Admits Another Developer Privacy Snafu

Facebook has revealed yet another incident where third-party developers may have been allowed too much access to user data.

In this case, names, profile pictures and other information relating to members of Facebook groups may have been accessed improperly by as many as 100 developer ‘partners’ of the social network.

“We know at least 11 partners accessed group members’ information in the last 60 days,” said Facebook director of developer platforms and programs, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis.

“Although we’ve seen no evidence of abuse, we will ask them to delete any member data they may have retained and we will conduct audits to confirm that it has been deleted.”

The snafu relates to a Groups API that Facebook restricted as part of its efforts in April last year to clamp down on data sharing with third parties, in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

“Before April 2018, group admins could authorize an app for a group, which gave the app developer access to information in the group,” said Papamiltiadis.

“As part of the changes to the Groups API after April 2018, if an admin authorized this access, that app would only get information, such as the group’s name, the number of users, and the content of posts. For an app to access additional information such as name and profile picture in connection with group activity, group members had to opt-in.”

Unfortunately, the social network subsequently discovered that some apps/developers retained access to this additional information “for longer than intended.”

These have now been removed as part of Facebook’s efforts to improve transparency and accountability following its record $5bn settlement with the FTC.

In September this year it announced the suspension of tens of thousands of apps from hundreds of developers for potential abuse of policy, such as improperly sharing user data.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Nikkei Hit in $29m BEC Scam

2
News

Pentagon Publishes Guide to Ethical Wartime Use of AI

3
News

Proofpoint to Boost DLP Suite with ObserveIT Acquisition

4
News

Midwest to Get First Cyber Battalion

5
News

Android Dropper App Infects 45K Devices

6
News

Attack on Indian Ed Tech Firm Exposes 687K Users

1
News

Facebook Admits Another Developer Privacy Snafu

2
News

Researchers Lift the Lid on Politically Themed Malware

3
News

Drone Wars: Experts Warn of Flying Network Security Threat

4
News

#EdgeLondon2019: Focus on System and User Hygiene, Not Zero-Days

5
Opinion

Consumer Apps: the New-Age Weapon

6
News

Sumo Logic Acquires JASK

1
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

2
Webinar

Clearing the Path to Software-Defined Segmentation

3
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

4
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

5
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

6
Webinar

Fact & Fiction in Advanced Threat Detection

1
Interview

Interview: Rajan Kapoor, Director of Security, Dropbox

2
Next-Gen

Assessing the Cost Structure of GDPR Compliance Strategies

3
Opinion

Curbing Insider Insecurity

4
News

US Government Agencies Outline Security Strategy for 2020 Election

5
Next-Gen

Registration for CyberCenturion VI Open For Another Week

6
News

Action Fraud Snafu Leaves 9000 Cases Quarantined