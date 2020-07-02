Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Facebook Privacy Snafu Exposes User Data to Thousands of Apps

Facebook has discovered another back-end privacy issue which meant that thousands of apps continued to receive users’ personal information even after access should have automatically expired.

The social network’s vice-president of platform partnerships, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, explained in a blog post that rules to limit developer access to Facebook user data were brought in several years ago.

“In 2014, we introduced more granular controls for people to decide which non-public information — such as their email address or their birth date — to share when they used Facebook to sign into apps,” he said.

“Later, in 2018, we announced that we would automatically expire an app’s ability to receive any updates to this information if our systems didn’t recognize a person as having used the app within the last 90 days.”

However, the firm recently discovered that some apps continued to receive previously authorized user data, even though they hadn’t used the app in 90+ days.

“From the last several months of data we have available, we currently estimate this issue enabled approximately 5000 developers to continue receiving information — for example, language or gender — beyond 90 days of inactivity as recognized by our systems,” Papamiltiadis continued.

“We haven’t seen evidence that this issue resulted in sharing information that was inconsistent with the permissions people gave when they logged in using Facebook.”

The issue was fixed within a day and he said that Facebook is introducing new Platform Terms and Developer Policies to improve transparency further with the developer community and ensure they “clearly understand their responsibility to safeguard data and respect people’s privacy.”

The social network has been tightening its restrictions on third-party developers since the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018. In September last year it announced the removal of tens of thousands of apps from hundreds of developers that were suspected of having the potential to abuse policies on user privacy and security.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

#COVID19 HMRC Phishing Scams Persist, Begin Targeting Passport Details

2
News

CIOs Raise the Alarm Over TLS Cert Security Risks

3
News

New Cybersecurity Standard for IoT Devices Established By ETSI

4
News

Criminals Exploit Pandemic with Brute-Force RDP Attacks

5
News

US Government Warns of Palo Alto Vulnerability

6
News

Malware Uses Postal App Lure to Send SMS Messages and Steal Data

1
News

Security Serious Opens Nominations for Fifth Unsung Heroes Awards

2
News

Scam Cryptocurrency Biz Dissolved After Stealing £1.5m

3
News

Facebook Privacy Snafu Exposes User Data to Thousands of Apps

4
Opinion

The Pursuit of Productivity: DevOps, PrivacyOps and AIOps

5
News

SonicWall Appoints Tristan Bateup as Country Manager for Ireland

6
News

NTT Data Center Subsidiary Settles with FTC in Privacy Spat

1
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

2
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

3
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

4
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

5
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

6
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

1
News Feature

Industry Figures Make #VersusRacism Pledge

2
Interview

Interview: Lior Div and Cybereason’s ‘UbU’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mission

3
Blog

Busting the Top Myths About Privileged Access Management

4
Opinion

SIM Swap - The Silent Hacker

5
News Feature

Effective Cybersecurity in Hospitals During #COVID19 and Beyond

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act