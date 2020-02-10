Facebook's Social Media Accounts Hacked

Hackers took over two social media accounts belonging to Facebook on Friday afternoon.

Saudi white hat hacking group OurMine compromised Facebook's official Twitter and Instagram accounts as part of a publicity stunt to advertise their own security services.

After gaining access to Facebook's socials, the hackers left a slightly misleading message that implied the Facebook website itself had been hacked as supposed to the company's Twitter and Instagram accounts (or whichever third-party company was hired to manage them). However, since Instagram is owned by Facebook, the brag was perhaps partially justified.

The group said: "Hi, we are OurMine. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security is better than Twitter."

OurMine went on to give out its website and email address along with an open invitation for Facebook to get in touch "to improve your accounts [sic] security."

In case any onlookers were in doubt as to whom had broken into Facebook's social media accounts, OurMine also posted a photo of their own logo on the company's Twitter and Instagram social feeds.

Twitter confirmed that Friday's hack occurred via a third party and that Facebook's account was locked once Twitter had been alerted to the issue.

A spokesperson for Twitter said: "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them."

The incident is the latest in a series of high-profile social media hacks perpetrated by OurMine. Just last month, the attention-seeking group hacked the Twitter accounts of America's National Football League (NFL) and 15 of its teams one week before the Super Bowl.

OurMine is thought to have gotten their mitts on the sports teams' credentials via third-party social media management platform Khoros. According to their website, Khoros has implemented a number of security measures "throughout the organization to provide full transparency and a peace of mind for Khoros customers that their personal data and information are in good hands."

Previous online publicity stunts pulled by OurMine include hacking into Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's Twitter account and compromising the Twitter account of Google's chief executive, Sundar Pichai. The group has also hacked the corporate Twitter accounts of ESPN and Netflix.