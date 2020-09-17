Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Fatality After Hospital Hacked

A woman in need of urgent medical treatment has died after a hospital under cyber-attack was unable to admit her. 

Attackers struck the Düsseldorf University Clinic (DUC) last Thursday, causing IT systems at the major hospital to fail. Because of the attack, a woman seeking emergency treatment at the hospital on Friday night died after she had to be transported to a hospital in another city for treatment.

Treatment of the deceased woman was delayed by an hour as she had to travel an additional 20 miles to a hospital in Wuppertal. 

The DUC said that computer forensic experts investigating the incident determined that threat actors had managed to exploit a vulnerability in "widely used commercial add-on software." The software that contained the weakness was not named by the hospital.

Following the attack, systems at the DUC gradually crashed, preventing the hospital from being able to access data. As a result, operations were postponed, and emergency patients were redirected to alternative healthcare providers. 

Hospital staff said that they believe data temporarily placed off limits as a result of the cyber-assault has not been irretrievably lost. A week on from the attack, the DUC's IT systems are slowly being restarted. 

In what may have been a deadly mistake by the attackers, it seems the real target of this cyber-crime may have been Heinrich Heine University, with which the DUC is affiliated.

News agency DPA reported that 30 servers at the hospital were encrypted last week and an extortion note was left on one of the servers, according to a report from North Rhine-Westphalia state's justice minister.

The note was addressed to the Heinrich Heine University and not the DUC. It asked for the university to make contact but did not mention a specific ransom demand. 

Düsseldorf police used the contact details given in the note to reach out to the attackers, informing them that their attack had impacted a hospital. The attackers subsequently provided a digital decryption key and made no attempt to extort money. 

Communication with the attackers has since broken down. An investigation has been launched that could see the perpetrators charged with negligent manslaughter.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Staffing Firm Hit by Ransomware Again

2
News

Outbound Email Errors Cause 93% Increase in Breaches

3
Blog

Double Extortion Ransomware Attacks and the Role of Vulnerable Internet-Facing Systems

4
News

Use of Illegal Stream-Ripping Services Increases by 1390%

5
News

St. Louis County Fends Off Cyber-Attack

6
News

Lawsuit Filed Against Warner Music Group Over Data Breach

1
News

US Indicts Two Over Cyber-Intrusion Campaign

2
News

Fatality After Hospital Hacked

3
News

Stalkerware Banned from Google Play Store

4
News

Securonix Announces New C-Suite Appointments to Bolster Growth

5
News

Universities Face Increase in Ransomware Attacks as Students Return

6
Magazine Feature

Adapting to the ‘New Normal’

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

3
Webinar

Utilizing Native IaaS Controls to Ensure and Achieve Continuous Security

4
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG