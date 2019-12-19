Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

FBI: Don’t Dabble with Public Wi-Fi This Holiday Season

The FBI has issued a warning to holiday travelers not to use public Wi-Fi on the road this Christmas because of cybersecurity concerns.

As internet users cross countries and continents to be with friends and family over the holiday period, the Feds argued that Wi-Fi hotspots should be avoided.

“Don’t allow your phone, computer, tablet, or other devices to auto-connect to a free wireless network while you are away from home. This is an open invitation for bad actors to access your device. They then can load malware, steal your passwords and PINs, or even take remote control of your contacts and camera,” it said in a “Tech Tuesday” post this week.

“If you do need to connect to a public hotspot — such as at an airport or hotel — make sure to confirm the name of the network and the exact login procedures. Your goal is to avoid accidentally connecting to a fraudster’s Wi-Fi that they are trying to make look legit.”

If using a public hotspot is unavoidable, the FBI urged users not to log-in to any sensitive accounts like their online banking. Where possible, the Bureau advised individuals to use their smartphones as a private hotspot for other devices.

Although these best practices have long been promoted by the information security community, users, including business travelers, continue to expose themselves to unnecessary risks by using public Wi-Fi without adequate security.

A 2018 study from iPass revealed that 81% of global IT leaders had recorded staff Wi-Fi-related security incidents over the previous year.

VPNs are seen as the best way to ensure traffic and web browsing sessions are protected from Wi-Fi snoopers. However, UK IT leaders were least confident (38%) that their mobile workers are using a VPN every time they go online.

The FBI warning comes just weeks after LA County’s district attorney issued a public security notice warning people not to use public USB charging points for fear of so-called “juice jacking” malware attacks.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Fake Payment Page Tricks Rooster Teeth Customers

2
News

BlueCross BlueShield Whistleblower Warns of Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

3
News

Data Leak Exposes Thousands of US Defense Contractor Staff

4
News

Data Leak Exposes One Million Web Browsing Records

5
News

Emotet Spammers Send Christmas Phishing Emails

6
News

Over 1000 US Schools Hit by Ransomware in 2019

1
News

Honda Leak Hits 26,000 North American Customers

2
News

Former Palo Alto IT Admin in Insider Trading Charges

3
News

FBI: Don’t Dabble with Public Wi-Fi This Holiday Season

4
Opinion

Calculating the True Cost of a SOC

5
News

US Senators Introduce Bill to Protect Schools Against Cyber-Threats

6
News

Siemens Contractor Jailed for Planting Logic Bombs

1
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

2
Webinar

Fact & Fiction in Advanced Threat Detection

3
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

4
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

6
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

1
Blog

Year in Review: Automation

2
Blog

Year in Review: Social Engineering Attacks

3
Next-Gen

#NextGenResearch: Would You Expect Company Training For Skills Required For Compliance and Cloud?

4
Blog

Year in Review: Need for Better Security Effectiveness

5
Interview

Five Continents, Five Voices: Mihoko Matsubara, Asia

6
Blog

Year in Review: DNS Security