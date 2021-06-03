Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

FBI: REvil Ransomware Group Behind JBS Attack

The FBI has attributed a major ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company to a notorious group believed to be Russian in origin.

In a brief statement, the Feds blamed REvil (aka Sodinokibi) for the attack on Sao Paolo-headquartered JBS.

“We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable. Our private sector partnerships are essential to responding quickly when a cyber intrusion occurs and providing support to victims affected by our cyber-adversaries,” read the statement.

“A cyber-attack on one is an attack on us all. We encourage any entity that is the victim of a cyberattack to immediately notify the FBI through one of our 56 field offices.”

The FBI said it would be working to bring the REvil group to justice for the hack on JBS.

REvil is one of the most prolific and successful groups around today, having targeted organizations as diverse as Apple, Jack Daniels, Travelex and even a law firm linked to Donald Trump.

The ransomware variant was responsible for over 14% of attacks in Q1 2021, remaining at the top of the global list, according to Coveware.

However, it operates as most do today via an affiliate model, so it’s unclear who actually used the malware to attack JBS.

There’s still no word from the meat processing giant on any of its public-facing websites about the attack.

Although, as Infosecurity reported on Tuesday, it appears to have impacted the firm’s servers supporting its North American and Australian operations, which could have significant knock-on effects for the meat supply chain in those regions.

Ronnen Brunner, VP of EMEA at ExtraHop, argued that food supplies could be considered critical national infrastructure.

“Businesses can't be protected all the time, but these attacks succeed due to outdated systems and because many organizations still rely on perimeter defence and signature detection tools. This means once the attacker is inside the network, that organization is completely vulnerable,” he added.

“Businesses must learn from the downfall of others. Visibility is crucial for detecting ransomware quick enough to respond before it's too late."  

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Critical Zero-Day in WordPress Plugin Under Active Attack

2
News

Battle for the Galaxy: 6 Million Gamers Hit by Data Leak

3
News

Meat Processing Giant JBS Pulls IT Plug After Cyber-Attack

4
News

Banking Fraud up 159% as Transactions Hit Pre-Pandemic Volumes

5
News

Scripps Notifying 147K People of Data Breach

6
News

US Convicts “King of Fraud”

1
News

Secureworks Appoints Wendy Thomas as CEO as Michael Cote Announces Retirement

2
Opinion

What We Can Learn from Recent High Profile Cyber Attacks?

3
News

Ransomware Disrupts Largest Ferry Service in Massachusetts

4
News

Three-Quarters of Security Leaders Report Increase in Cyber-Attacks in Past Year

5
News

FBI: REvil Ransomware Group Behind JBS Attack

6
News

Sextortion Lands Inmate in Federal Prison

1
Webinar

The Challenge of Remote File Transfer Security: Is Centralization the Answer?

2
Webinar

Untangling Authentication Headaches: Achieve Passwordless Authentication with Cohesive Credential Management

3
Webinar

Securing the New World of Distributed Work: What We've Learnt and How To Apply It

4
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

5
Webinar

The Battle of Algorithms: How Artificial Intelligence is beating Artificial Intelligence at its own game

6
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

3
Opinion

Why it’s Time to Adopt a CISO Code of Conduct

4
Magazine Feature

Ransomware: To Pay or Not to Pay? That is the Question - Point

5
Magazine Feature

Ransomware: To Pay or Not to Pay? That is the Question - Counter-point

6
Magazine Event

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity Event at Infosecurity Europe