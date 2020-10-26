FBI Supports US Cyber Camp

The US Space and Rocket Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have entered into a joint agreement in support of US Cyber Camp.

The camp is the newest of four STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) camp programs to be launched by the Rocket Center, a museum in Alabama that showcases the rockets, achievements, and artifacts of the United States program.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) in support of the camp was jointly signed on October 21 by FBI Associate Deputy Director Paul Abbate and USSRC Executive Director and CEO Louie Ramirez.

The Rocket Center laid on its first US Cyber Camp session in July 2017 with assistance from Cyber Huntsville and the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Engaging American students in the fields of computer science and cybersecurity is the camp's mission.

Under the terms of the MOU, the FBI has agreed to assist the Rocket Center to develop a new curriculum that will feature realistic cyber-attack scenarios and real-life responses.

Students of the US Cyber Camp will also be given the opportunity to tour the FBI facilities at Redstone Arsenal and learn directly from subject matter experts.

As part of the MOU, the FBI will share information about its cyber programs with Cyber Camp students and let them know about cyber-focused career opportunities at the bureau. The Rocket Center has agreed to support the FBI in its public outreach project and youth cyber-educational initiatives.

"This memorandum of understanding is formalizing the FBI’s interest in Cyber Camp,” said Ramirez. “Just as our Space Camp students learn about space exploration and the careers that support it, with the FBI’s help, our cyber program will educate students about the exciting and important field of cyber security and what it takes to be part of our nation’s top cyber-crime fighting agency.”

“In today’s complex cyber environment, partnerships at every level are absolutely essential,” said Abbate. “We’re in the fight against cyber threats together and we won’t succeed without each other. We’re very pleased at this opportunity to partner with the USSRC to cultivate a new generation of cyber talent.”