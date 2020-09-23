Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

FBI Issues Warning Over US Election Disinformation Campaigns

The US government has been forced to sound the alarm over anticipated attempts by hostile nations and cyber-criminals to spread disinformation around the results of the 2020 elections.

In a new Public Service Announcement on Tuesday, the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned that “foreign actors and cyber-criminals” could use several channels to undermine confidence in the democratic process, including new and defaced websites and social media posts.

“State and local officials typically require several days to weeks to certify elections’ final results in order to ensure every legally cast vote is accurately counted. The increased use of mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 protocols could leave officials with incomplete results on election night,” it explained.

“Foreign actors and cyber-criminals could exploit the time required to certify and announce elections’ results by disseminating disinformation that includes reports of voter suppression, cyber-attacks targeting election infrastructure, voter or ballot fraud, and other problems intended to convince the public of the elections’ illegitimacy.”

The alert urged the US public to get their news only from trusted sources of verified information, such as state and local election officials.

The process of counting votes could be dragged out even longer thanks to new policies rolled out by Trump appointee and new head of the Postal Service (USPS) Louis DeJoy, which some reports have claimed are already causing major delivery delays.

Any misinformation campaigns would only have to echo the sentiments of the President himself to undermine faith in the democratic process: Trump has claimed repeatedly without evidence that mail-in voting could lead to widespread voter fraud.

The FBI/CISA urged US voters to: be more critical when reading news about the election results, verify with multiple reliable sources, including state and local government election officials and make use of social media tools designed to flag fake news if they spot anything suspicious.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Minnesota Suffers Second-Largest Data Breach

2
News

Most Workers Not Interested in Switching to a Cybersecurity Role

3
News

179 Arrested for Darknet Drug Trafficking

4
News

Data Breach at Long Island Hospital

5
News

Cyber-Criminals Spoof Texas Government

6
News

US CISA: Agencies Must Patch Zerologon Bug by Monday

1
News

eBay Execs to Plead Guilty to Cyber-Stalking

2
News

UK’s MOD to Expand Digital Capacity Through Introduction of Oracle Cloud infrastructure

3
News

Shopify Insiders Attempted to Steal Customer Transactional Records

4
News

Cisco: How Real is a Passwordless Future?

5
Blog

Credential Stuffing: the Culprit of Recent Attacks

6
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Security Risks in the Current Landscape

1
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

2
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

3
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

4
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

5
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

6
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

2
Blog

Cyberwarfare: the New Frontier of Wars Between Countries

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

4
Interview

Interview: Uri May, CEO and Co-Founder, Hunters

5
Opinion

Overcoming the Ongoing Exploitation of Vulnerabilities