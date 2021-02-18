The FTSE 250 professional services firm FDM Group has announced an intention to hire more than 2000 new IT trainees globally in 2021 as part of a major recruitment drive.

FDM Group – which specializes in recruiting and equipping graduates, ex-armed forces personnel and women returners with the latest digital skills – said the recruitment goal comes amid a surge in demand for tech talent.

Key specialisms requested in the last few months include DevOps, data skills, digital transformation expertise, as well as information security and cloud computing specialists, the firm added. It estimates that around a third of new hires will be in the UK, with the remaining split across FDM Group’s US and APAC offices.

Rod Flavell, CEO, FDM Group, said: “The COVID-19 outbreak sent shockwaves through the global business community, forcing many employers to scale back operations and shift to a remote working model to adhere to social distancing rules.

“One year on, with the vaccine program in full swing and infection rates declining, businesses are raring to go, with plans to build back better and drive a major economic recovery. Digital skills sit at the very heart of this mission, enabling businesses to operate efficiently, adapt to new market conditions and transform customer services.”

Flavell added that, for those looking to forge a career in the technology industry, there has never been a better time to put your name forward, “with digital skills being a must-have for ambitious companies looking to reboot, rebuild and grow again.”