Fidelis Cybersecurity Acquired by Skyview Capital

An American company dedicated to thwarting cyber-attacks has been snapped up by a global private equity firm.

Skyview Capital, LLC announced its acquisition of Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc yesterday. Fidelis is located in the Maryland town of Bethesda, which a 2015 NerdWallet survey found to be the most educated place in America.

Fidelis Cybersecurity is a leading provider of network traffic analysis and of digital forensics and incident response solutions that enable enterprises and government organizations to detect, hunt, and respond to advanced threats that evade traditional security solutions.

The company counts among its 250 employees some of the world's leading cybersecurity experts, including specialists from the US Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and industry.

Solutions developed by Fidelis are delivered as standalone network, endpoint, and deception products; an integrated platform; or as a constantly operational managed detection and response service that augments existing security operations, threat hunting, and incident response capabilities.

Fidelis was acquired from a consortium of investors in a stock transaction in a deal that serves to increase Skyview's existing software technology portfolio.

"With the ever-increasing complexity of digital environments and the pace of cyber threats across the world, we see an opportunity to build upon Fidelis' impressive technology and solidify its position within the IT security industry," said Alex Soltani, chairman and CEO of Skyview.

"This transaction aligns well with our investment philosophy of targeting and investing in mission critical technology businesses across a wide spectrum of verticals, from telecommunications to cybersecurity."

The mission of Fidelis is not set to change as a result of the acquisition.

Soltani said: "Skyview is committed to realizing the full value of Fidelis as a safeguard against cyber threats, and we are enthusiastic about identifying both organic and inorganic growth opportunities."

Nick Lantuh, president and chief executive officer of Fidelis Cybersecurity, sees the deal as a golden opportunity for growth.

He said: "We are excited to partner with Skyview Capital and benefit from their ability to help us take the Fidelis platform, which provides unmatched visibility and empowers security teams to rapidly respond to threats, into other markets."