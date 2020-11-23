Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

A Fifth of Consumers Affected by Identity Fraud in 2020

One in five people have been affected by identity fraud this year, having been informed that their personal information has been exposed as the result of a data breach. This is according to the GBG State of Digital Identity: 2020 report, which found that the trust gap between businesses and consumers could be widening due to the greater prevalence of identity theft since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings come amid a year in which there has been a much greater reliance on digital services as a result of social distancing restrictions. GBG noted that 47% of people had opened up a new online shopping account while 35% had opened a new social media account and 31% an online bank account in 2020. Additionally, a third of consumers aged 75 or older had signed up to a new online account this year.

The study revealed that a third of consumers have become more concerned about fraud due to COVID-19 and 33% of the public believe their personal information is currently for sale on the dark web. Despite these concerns, many businesses appear to have a lax attitude to this issue, with more than a quarter (28%) surveyed stating that “high” or “extreme” levels of fraud are accepted within their organization. This could be because of a greater emphasis on delivering a frictionless customer experience ahead of fraud prevention and security, with 54% of businesses finding this a more difficult balance to strike in the past three years.

GBG also predicts that during this year’s festive shopping period, online retailers will face an average of 20,000 fraud attempts each, potentially leading to up to 24 million customers falling victim to e-commerce fraud from November to January.

Gus Tomlinson, GM of identity fraud, Europe at GBG, commented: “The complex set of data points which shape our identity are now vital in keeping the wheels of commerce turning. They create digital trust, allowing people and providers to interact safely without opening the floodgates to fraud.”

She added: “The research shows that not only is identity fraud already prolific, the ‘trust gap’ it creates poses a risk to industries which will depend on digital trust if they are to thrive in 2021 and beyond. For some businesses and even entire sectors, we are nearing a tipping point: get this balance wrong, and lose trust – and therefore customers – for good.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Ransomware Suspected in Man United Attack

2
News

Anonymous Hacks Uganda Police Website

3
News

Hackers Leak Swedish Security Firm's Data

4
News

Philippines Arrests 32 on Fake News Charges

5
News

US Senate Approves New Deepfake Bill

6
News

Data Breach at Iowa Hospital

1
News

US Police Make Arrest in $1m Airplane Scam

2
News

Louisiana Hospitals Report Data Breach

3
News

Anonymous Hacks Uganda Police Website

4
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

5
News

A Fifth of Consumers Affected by Identity Fraud in 2020

6
News

#COVID19 Drives Massive Multi-Cloud Adoption

1
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

2
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

3
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Webinar

Insider Risk Maturity Models: Tales from the Insider Crypt

6
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

1
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the (ISC)2 Workforce Study

2
Blog

Five Emerging Cyber-Threats to Watch Out for in 2021

3
Webinar

Enabling Incident Response in a Remote Working Landscape

4
Opinion

Defend Yourself Against Dark Data

5
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

6
Podcast

Into Security Podcast – Episode 20