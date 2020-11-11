Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Fifth of UK Firms Planning to Downsize Security Teams

Over a fifth (22%) of UK businesses are planning to downsize their cybersecurity teams, despite COVID-19 pressures giving the function a greater role at the heart of organizations, according to PwC.

The consulting giant polled 3249 business and technology executives globally, including 265 from the UK, in order to compile its Cyber Security Strategy 2021 Report.

It revealed that, although 96% of UK respondents have shifted their strategy due to the pandemic, and half claimed that they will now bake security into every business decision, they’re still lagging globally on several fronts.

In terms of headcount, just 16% of global respondents said they are planning to cut the size of their security team, for example, while 51% said they were expecting to hire more staff, versus 42% in the UK.

Elsewhere, just 38% of UK respondents claimed they were very confident their security budget is being allocated to the right risks, versus 44% globally. However, on the positive side, 56% said they were planning to increase these budgets next year, despite only 36% being confident they are getting a good return on their investments.

PwC cybersecurity chair, Richard Horne, said it was surprising that so many organizations lack confidence in their cybersecurity spend.

“It shows businesses need to improve their understanding of cyber-threats and the vulnerabilities they exploit, while changing the way they think about cyber-risk so it becomes an intrinsic part of every business decision,” he argued.

Another area the UK appears to be lagging behind the rest of the world relates to the role of the CISO. Over two-fifths (43%) of global respondents agreed that there will be more frequent interactions between the CISO and CEO or board, but this fell to 34% in the UK.

All of this matters because COVID-19 is accelerating digital transformation and therefore expanding the potential corporate attack surface for many organizations.

A third (34%) of UK leaders said they plan to accelerate digitalization in light of the pandemic, and a majority cited attacks on cloud services (58%), “disruptionware” attacks on critical business services (52%) and ransomware (50%) as the most likely threats over the coming year, according to the report.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Hotel Booking Firm Leaks Data on Millions of Guests

2
News

Malicious Use of SSL Increases as Attackers Deploy Hidden Attacks

3
News

Emotet and TrickBot Top the Malware Charts Yet Again

4
News

Hacker Sells Access to Pakistani Airlines' Network

5
News

Cadbury Social Media Scammers Take Chocoholics for a Ride

6
News

Vulnerabilities Affect 100,000 Sites Using WordPress Plugin

1
News

CREST and CMMC Center of Excellence Partner to Validate DoD Contractor Security

2
News

Barracuda Acquires Zero-Trust Network Access Innovator Fyde

3
Blog

Five Emerging Cyber-Threats to Watch Out for in 2021

4
Blog

Are Rogue Insiders an Excuse, Symptom or Root Cause?

5
News

#EdgeLive: Stopping API Attacks with Bot Mitigation

6
News

Patch Tuesday: Dangerous Zero-Day Hides Among Another 100+ CVEs

1
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

2
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

3
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

1
News Feature

#NCSAM: Keeping Children Safe Online: A Four-Step Guide for Parents

2
Interview

#Election2020 Interview: Matt Drake, Director, Cyber Intelligence, SAIC

3
Blog

Disinformation and the CISO

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Next-Gen

Risk Management in the Pandemic

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)