Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Five Eyes Repeat Encryption Backdoor Calls

The Western Five Eyes powers have issued yet another joint statement effectively calling for tech firms to engineer backdoors into end-to-end and device encryption.

The post-war intelligence alliance of the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada was joined by India and Japan in issuing the new missive — the latest of many calls to engage with governments on the issue.

The arguments put forward were the same as always: a few lines in support of encryption’s role in protecting data, privacy, and IP, followed by many more decrying the fact that it can also enable violent criminals, terrorists and child abusers to stay hidden online from investigators.

As they did last year, the Five Eyes nations called on tech firms like Apple and Facebook to find a way to accede to law enforcement requests for access to encrypted data on suspects. As it stands, they can do neither this nor police their own platforms for content that violates terms of service, the governments argued.

“We reiterate that data protection, respect for privacy and the importance of encryption as technology changes and global internet standards are developed remain at the forefront of each state’s legal framework,” concluded the statement. 

“However, we challenge the assertion that public safety cannot be protected without compromising privacy or cybersecurity. We strongly believe that approaches protecting each of these important values are possible and strive to work with industry to collaborate on mutually agreeable solutions.”

The problem with these demands is that they are just not technically feasible, according to the technology community. It would require firms to effectively engineer backdoors into services which, they claim, will eventually reach the criminal underground and be abused to undermine security and privacy for hundreds of millions of global users.

A couple of years ago, the world’s leading cryptography experts signed an open letter asking FBI boss Christopher Wray to explain how tech firms could accede to these government demands without degrading security for all users.

The official response to such arguments, as per the latest Five Eyes statement, is that the tech community isn’t trying hard enough to find a way forward and that it can be done, although with no information on exactly how.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Software AG Hit by Data-Stealing Ransomware Attack

2
News

Cyber-attacks on Angolan Journalists Who Reported Government Corruption

3
News

Marketing Firm Spills Nearly Three Million Records

4
News

US to Grow Space Force Cybersecurity Team

5
News

Attackers Chaining Zerologon with VPN Exploits

6
News

Five Eyes Repeat Encryption Backdoor Calls

1
Opinion

#HowTo Launch a Remote SOC

2
Opinion

Why Cybersecurity Alliances Are a 21st Century Necessity

3
Interview

#NCSAM Interview: Sir Rob Wainwright, Senior Partner, Deloitte

4
Blog

The Changing Cyber-Landscape and How Organizations Can Reduce the Risks

5
Magazine Feature

Facial Recognition: From Facts to Frictions

6
Magazine Feature

Q&A: Bobby Ford

1
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

2
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

3
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

4
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

5
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

6
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year