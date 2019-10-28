Infosecurity Group Websites

News

#(ISC)²: Thousands Flock to Florida for (ISC)² Security Congress

Cybersecurity professionals from all over the world have descended on Florida for the ninth annual (ISC)² Security Congress.

(ISC)² is the world's largest non-profit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals, with 140,000 certified members.

The action will unfurl at Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando from October 28 to 30, and Disney Institute's Holly Hoffman will be giving one of the conference's five keynote addresses.

Over three days, 250 speakers will deliver 175 sessions tackling 18 carefully chosen topics, which include Internet of Things (IoT), cybercrime, privacy, and security automation. 

Last year's event, held in New Orleans, attracted over 2,000 visitors. This year's conference will be the largest in the association's 30-year history and is expected to attract over 2,500 attendees from 70 different countries. 

The theme of this year's conference—"Enrich. Enable. Excel."—focuses on bringing together leading cybersecurity professionals to advance best industry practices. 

The majority of speakers chosen to share their wisdom are credentialed professionals who are active in the cybersecurity industry. Men dominate, making up 76% of the program.

Featured sessions include a panel discussion on "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: How to Create a Winning Security Company Culture" and an in-depth look at an emerging identity management model in a talk entitled "The Future of Digital Identity in the Era of Digital Transformation." 

This conference is the ninth such affair put on by (ISC)². It will be closed on Wednesday evening with a keynote by retired former US Special Forces commander Admiral William H. McRaven, who will share his experiences as a leader and give out tips on how to be resilient. 

(ISC)² COO Wesley Simpson said: "Security Congress is a chance for our members, as well as the larger cybersecurity community, to come together and share best practices while learning from experts about the emerging issues that are impacting security organizations globally.

"The content and speakers we've aligned this year rival the premier cybersecurity conferences in the industry, and we're excited to welcome attendees from both near and far to come together as a community and learn in a world-class setting."

