Forensic Risk Alliance Appoints First Chief Innovation Officer

The Forensic Risk Alliance (FRA) has today announced the appointment of Harsh Sutaria as its first chief innovation officer.

The FRA is a forensic accounting, data governance, information management and compliance consultancy firm specializing in international corruption and fraud investigations.

Sutaria brings almost 15 years of experience in information governance and delivering pre-sales, professional and consulting services to the newly-created role. He will lead and expand FRA’s technology solutions offerings, advance innovation capabilities within the organization and drive new growth.

Sutaria said: “FRA is a market-leading consultancy with a proven track record of leveraging advanced technology to enhance client service, and I’m excited to lead this new chapter of innovation for the firm and uncover new ways to optimize technology-driven solutions to improve case management and reduce overall costs for clients navigating complex litigation, investigations and regulatory issues.”

Frances McLeod, founder, FRA, added: “We are delighted to welcome Harsh as our first chief innovation officer. His appointment is a significant step for FRA as the need for advanced technology solutions in investigating corruption and fraud is becoming increasingly critical. Cultivating innovation capabilities is central to the growth of our technology offering and we are confident that Harsh will develop and implement best practices to continue to serve our clients.”

