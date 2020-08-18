Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Former CIA Officer Charged with Espionage

A Hawaii resident who worked for the Central Intelligence Agency in the 1980s has been charged with espionage.

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma was arrested on August 14 for allegedly passing classified information to intelligence officials of the People's Republic of China (PRC) over a ten-year period in exchange for money and expensive gifts.

The 67-year-old is accused of conspiring with a relative of his who was also previously employed as a CIA officer to communicate information up to the Top Secret level. 

Ma was born in Hong Kong but became a naturalized US citizen. While working for the CIA from 1982 to 1989, Ma held a Top Secret clearance and signed numerous non-disclosure agreements in which he acknowledged his responsibility and ongoing duty to protect US government secrets.

After leaving the CIA, Ma lived and worked in Shanghai, China, before moving to Hawaii in 2001.

Court documents allege that Ma and his co-conspirator's involvement with PRC spies began in March 2001 with three days of meetings in Hong Kong. During these meetings, the two former CIA officers allegedly sold information to the foreign intelligence service about the CIA’s personnel, operations, and methods of concealing communications.  

Part of the meeting was captured on videotape, including a portion where Ma can be seen receiving $50,000 in cash from the PRC intelligence officials.

It is further alleged that after Ma moved to Hawaii, he sought employment with the FBI in order to once again gain access to classified United States government information that he could sell on to his PRC handlers. 

Ma was hired as a contract linguist in 2004 by the FBI’s Honolulu Field Office. It is alleged that for the next six years, Ma used his position to regularly copy, photograph, and steal secret documents.  

It is further alleged that Ma gave some of these documents to his handlers during his frequent trips to China from which he would often return with thousands of dollars in cash and expensive gifts.

Ma is charged with conspiracy to communicate national defense information to aid a foreign government and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Oracle and Salesforce to Face GDPR Lawsuit

2
News

Jack Daniel’s-Maker Suffers REvil Ransomware Breach

3
News

Major Security Vulnerability Discovered in CMS System Used by US Army

4
News

Carnival Cruises into Danger After Ransomware Attack

5
News

Looting Causes Data Breach at Walgreens

6
News

Phishing Scam Targets Asda Shoppers

1
News

Former CIA Officer Charged with Espionage

2
News

Fortinet Partners with IBM for New Training Program

3
News

US Jails Sextortionist for 35 Years

4
News

61% of Airlines Have No Published DMARC Record, Customers Susceptible to Email Fraud

5
News

HMRC Investigating Over 10,000 COVID-Related Phishing Scams

6
News

Huawei Phones Unlikely to Receive Security Updates as Trade Ban Begins

1
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

2
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

3
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

4
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

5
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

6
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

1
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

2
Blog

Migrating On-Premises Email to Office 365: Limitations, Prerequisites and Best Practices

3
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the Cost of a Data Breach Report

4
Blog

Distributed Working Demands New Levels of Data Security at the Edge

5
Opinion

The Gig Economy: A New Battleground for Cybersecurity

6
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020