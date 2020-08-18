Fortinet Partners with IBM for New Training Program

Fortinet and IBM have joined forces to provide a new training program that aims to bridge the skills gap in the cybersecurity industry.

In an announcement made earlier today, Fortinet said that it would be integrating its Network Security Expert training and certification curriculum with IBM’s SkillsBuild, a digital platform for users to develop technology and professional skills, including cybersecurity.

SkillsBuild will now include cybersecurity curriculum from Fortinet’s NSE Training Institute for jobseekers looking for a career in security.

“Some of the toughest challenges businesses are facing today need skills that don’t require a traditional degree, such as cybersecurity experts, which is why there is a critical need to make sure everyone, from job seekers to professionals transitioning to new careers, are gaining meaningful skills that align to industry needs," said Lisa Neddam, SkillsBuild program leader, IBM Corporate Social Responsibility.

"That’s why, regardless of background, education or life experience, SkillsBuild will equip learners with the professional skills and mentorship they need to be more employable and navigate jobs in the new digital economy.”

Under the SkillsBuild program, learners can earn badges of achievement that can be shown to prospective employers as evidence of their expertise. The badges can act as building blocks toward a professional certification.

The two companies said that they are focused on creating new cybersecurity career pathways by training traditionally untapped forests of candidates and connecting learners to employers.

Through their collaboration, the companies hope to attract those with long-term unemployment, refugees, asylum seekers, veterans, military spouses, migrants, career changers, young adults without traditional degrees, and students to train for careers in the cybersecurity industry.

“To further address the cyber skills shortage, we’re excited to partner with IBM to integrate Fortinet’s Network Security Expert training and certification curriculum with IBM’s SkillsBuild digital platform," said Sandra Wheatley, SVP, customer marketing, threat intelligence, and influencer communications at Fortinet.

"As both a technology company and learning organization, Fortinet will work with IBM to make it easier for anyone to start a career in cybersecurity regardless of their background, previous access to education, or life experience.”