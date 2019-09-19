Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

FS-ISAC and Europol Partner to Combat Cross-Border Cybercrime

The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) and Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) have announced a partnership to combat cybercrime within the European financial services sector.

The FS-ISAC is an industry consortium dedicated to reducing cyber-risk in the global financial system, and the EC3 protects European citizens, business and governments from online crime.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two will aim to facilitate and enhance the law enforcement response to financially motivated cyber-criminals targeting banks and other financial institutions through a symbiotic intelligence sharing network.

The partnership is a response to the acceleration of sophisticated cyber-attacks in recent years affecting numerous countries and jurisdictions at once. The MOU will help foster a pan-European approach to intelligence sharing, ensuring the cross-border cooperation necessary for the detection, prevention and reduction of cybercrime. In addition to facilitating information sharing, the agreement will also enable education and resilience through training exercises and informational summits.

“Cyber-criminals are increasingly targeting financial services and institutions to the cost of citizens and businesses across the EU,” said Steven Wilson, head of EC3. “It is crucial to bring key stakeholders around the table to improve the coordinated response; this MOU with FS-ISAC builds a platform to allow us to do exactly that.”

Ray Irving, managing director of FS-ISAC, added: “Accelerated global digitalization combined with the growing sophistication of cyber-criminals demands a more concerted approach from both the public and private sector. Through a collaborative peer-to-peer network, FS-ISAC and EC3 are enabling intelligence sharing to better safeguard the global financial system.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

City Blocks Email Account of Alderman Who Refuses Cybersecurity Training

2
News

Most Port Vulnerabilities Are Found in Three Ports

3
News

Vulnerabilities in IoT Devices Have Doubled Since 2013

4
News

New Banking Regs Increase Cyber-Attack Risk

5
News

Emotet is Back and Spamming Again

6
News

Webcam Security Snafus Expose 15,000 Devices

1
Editorial

Parting Shots (Q3 2019 Issue)

2
News

Facebook Disrupts Misinformation Campaigns in Ukraine and Iraq

3
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

4
Interview

Interview: Dave Klein, Director Engineering and Architecture, Guardicore

5
News

FS-ISAC and Europol Partner to Combat Cross-Border Cybercrime

6
News

NCSC: Nation State University Attacks Could Harm UK

1
Webinar

Preventing Email Data Breaches: A Modern Approach

2
Webinar

How to Improve Security & Efficiency for Your File Transfers

3
Webinar

Moving from FTP to MFT for Security, Functionality and Data Transfer Compliance

4
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

5
Webinar

The Key to Successful Cybersecurity Projects: Asset Management - Asking the Right Questions

6
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

1
Interview

Interview: Matt Davey, COO, 1Password

2
Opinion

The CFO’s Perspective: Steps to Quantifying Cyber Risk

3
News

#44CON: GPS Trackers Hacked to Make Premium Rate Calls

4
News Feature

Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

5
Blog

Security by Sector: Charity Workers Least Likely to Receive Email Security Training

6
Opinion

Debunking Five Myths about Zero Trust