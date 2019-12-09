Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

FTC: Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users

Cambridge Analytica deceived tens of millions of Facebook users by working to harvest their personal data for use in political targeting, the FTC has ruled.

The regulator voted 5-0 in favor of issuing the Opinion and Final Order to the notorious consulting firm, which worked with developer Aleksandr Kogan to obtain data on as many as 87 million Facebook users.

That data, harvested via an innocuous-looking app, was subsequently used to target swing voters ahead of the 2016 US Presidential election, it is claimed.

The FTC Opinion confirms the allegations made in an administrative complaint issued in July: “that app users were falsely told the app would not collect users’ names or other identifiable information.”

It also states that Cambridge Analytica falsely claimed it still participated in the Privacy Shield data transfer agreement between the US and EU, despite its certification having lapsed.

“The Final Order prohibits Cambridge Analytica from making misrepresentations about the extent to which it protects the privacy and confidentiality of personal information, as well as its participation in the EU-US Privacy Shield framework and other similar regulatory or standard-setting organizations,” the FTC noted.

“In addition, the company is required to continue to apply Privacy Shield protections to personal information it collected while participating in the program (or to provide other protections authorized by law), or return or delete the information. It also must delete the personal information that it collected through the GSRApp.”

The FTC earlier this year fined Facebook a record $5 billion for deficiencies which allowed third-party app developer Kogan to get away with misleading customers and harvesting data without obtaining informed consent — on both Facebook users and their friends and family.

The social network has since announced a major new privacy-by-design push which will introduce more stringent processes to control what developers can and can’t do.

Although Kogan and former Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix have agreed to settle the FTC’s allegations, the consultancy itself filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Microsoft: 44 Million User Passwords Have Been Breached

2
News

Six Customers Affected by Ransomware Attack on CyrusOne

3
News

Banking Trojans Are Top Financial Services Threat

4
News

Real Life Director of Evil Corp Indicted for 10-Year Cybercrime Spree

5
News

UK Card Fraud Losses Now Accounts for Half of Europe

6
News

Vulnerabilities Discovered in VPN Used by NASA

1
Blog

Year in Review: Zero Trust

2
News

Vietnamese Hackers Compromised BMW and Hyundai: Report

3
News

FTC: Cambridge Analytica Deceived Facebook Users

4
News

Reddit: US-UK NHS ‘Sale’ Docs Leaked by Russia

5
Opinion

Winning the Cybersecurity Battle with Open Networking

6
News

Bernie Sanders Pledges High-Speed Internet for All

1
Webinar

Fact & Fiction in Advanced Threat Detection

2
Webinar

Clearing the Path to Software-Defined Segmentation

3
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

4
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

5
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

6
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

1
Opinion

The Catch 22 Scenario for GDPR

2
Interview

Life Of: A Wi-Fi Security Researcher

3
News

Boom in Lookalike Retail Domains

4
Next-Gen

#NextGenResearch: Are Communication and Presentation Skills Taught or Encouraged to an Acceptable Level?

5
News

Capture the Flag Competition Aims to Trace Missing Persons

6
News

UK Government Brexit App Riddled with Security Issues