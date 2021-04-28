Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

G7 Nations Sign Declaration to Keep the Internet Safe and Open

G7 nations have signed a new declaration that promises to boost online safety worldwide in accordance with open democratic principles.

The joint ministerial declaration, signed by tech leaders from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the US, and the EU, agreed on a range of principles to tackle cyber-risks. These emphasize that any action taken to tackle cybercrime must support democratic ideals and respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The announcement has come amid growing concerns about the influence of nations with illiberal values, such as China, in cyberspace, and the market power of big tech platforms, which potentially threatens competition and even free speech online.

The agreements relate to the following areas:

  • Internet safety principles, in which the G7 countries have committed to protecting human rights online and agreed that tech firms are responsible for their users’ safety
  • A framework for the use of electronic transferable records to make it easier for companies to use digital solutions for the shipment of goods and trade finance
  • Agreement that a more coordinated approach to regulation and promotion of competition is needed in digital markets
  • Cooperation between the G7 to develop best practices for the safe and free flow of data across priority areas, including transport and science and research
  • Working together on how democratic governments and stakeholders can support the creation of digital technical standards that enable a free, open, and secure internet

During the virtual meeting, hosted by UK digital secretary Oliver Dowden, the representatives of the G7 also discussed the need to enhance security and resilience in critical digital infrastructure, especially in telecommunications technologies such as 5G.

Dowden commented: “As a coalition of the world’s leading democracies and technological powers, we want to forge a compelling vision of how tech should support and enhance open and democratic societies in the digital age.

“Together we have agreed a number of priorities in areas ranging from internet safety to digital competition to make sure the digital revolution is a democratic one that enhances global prosperity for all.”

The agreements are part of the first of seven ministerial declarations expected to be signed this year by the G7 governments.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-attack on NBA Team

2
News

Ransomware Group Threatens DC Cops with Informant Data Leak

3
News

REvil Removes Apple Extortion Attempt from Site: Report

4
News

Threat Actors Impersonate Chase Bank

5
News

Nintendo Sues Bowser

6
News

US Drilling Giant Gyrodata Reveals Employee Data Breach

1
News

US Arrests Alleged Crypto Mixer

2
News

Data Breach Impacts 1 in 4 Wyomingites

3
News

Alsid SAS Acquired by Tenable

4
News

G7 Nations Sign Declaration to Keep the Internet Safe and Open

5
Blog

The Benefits of Unified Physical Security Systems

6
Blog

The Risk of Collaboration Apps

1
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

2
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

3
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

4
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

5
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

6
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain