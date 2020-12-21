Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Gallagher Appoints Three New Cybersecurity Specialists

Insurance broker Gallagher has announced the appointment of three new cybersecurity specialists to grow its cyber-risk knowledge, thereby helping clients better prepare themselves against attacks.

The appointments are designed to enhance Gallagher’s cyber-practice within its UK retail division, which provides clients with cyber-protection and insurance cover to prevent cyber-incidents in addition to protection in the event they suffer a cyber-attack.

Jay Lucas has taken on the role of cyber-risk technical lead, in which he will oversee penetration and vulnerability testing to allow clients to identify security weaknesses across their network architecture. Lucas was previously a cybersecurity specialist at IntaForensics and prior to that, worked for Leicestershire Police for 16 years.

Gallagher has also appointed two new cyber-risk consultants, Stephen Randles and John Clarke, who will help clients achieve relevant industry accreditation, such as Cyber Essentials. They will also conduct open source intelligence investigations on behalf of clients to understand the risk of sensitive information being harvested by those with malicious intent towards the business. Randles joins from McLaren Automotive while Clarke moves from insurance broker Clearview Credit and Financial Risks Limited.

Johnty Mongan, cyber-risk consultant at Gallagher, commented: “As businesses become more reliant on their digital capability, in part driven by the increase in remote working as a result of COVID-19, ensuring they have a high level of protection against cyber-attacks, and identifying ways in which common cybersecurity risks can be mitigated against, is now an important consideration for companies of all sizes. 

“There isn’t a one size fits all approach to cybersecurity, and our practice plays a crucial role in helping organizations identify, mitigate and respond to any cyber-risk they might be facing, and ensuring they have appropriate insurance cover in place should they become victim to cyber-criminals.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Data Leak Exposes Details of Two Million Chinese Communist Party Members

2
News

Alibaba Facial Recognition Tech Picks Out Uyghur Minorities

3
News

UK Energy Firm Suffers Data Breach Impacting Entire Customer Database

4
Blog

Top Three Cyber-Threats to Look Out for in 2021

5
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

6
News

Lithuania Suffers "Most Complex" Cyber-attack in Years

1
Opinion

#HowTo: Optimize Your 2021 Security Spend

2
News

Ransomware Attacks Surge in Q3 as Cyber-Criminals Shift Tactics

3
News

Gallagher Appoints Three New Cybersecurity Specialists

4
Opinion

Security from the White House

5
Blog

Addressing the Manufacturing Threat Landscape

6
Blog

Today’s Mobile Workforce: Don’t Compromise on Cybersecurity

1
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

2
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

3
Webinar

Password Management: Getting Down to Business

4
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

5
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

6
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

1
Blog

For Most Companies, Securing Remote Work is Unfinished Business

2
News Feature

Top Ten: News Stories of 2020

3
News

Norwegian Police Pin Parliament Attack on Fancy Bear

4
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

5
Interview

Interview: Tom Davison, Technical Director EMEA, Lookout Mobile Security

6
News

Cyber Helpline Receives Lottery Funding to Help Growing Number of Victims