Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Gaming Industry Experiences 340% Spike in Web App Attacks

Web application attacks targeting the video game industry grew by a higher rate than any other sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report by Akamai.

The Gaming in a Pandemic found that attacks of this nature surged by 340% in 2020 compared to 2019, totaling more than 240 million attempts against the video game industry.

The most prominent web application attack vector was SQL injection, making up 59% of all attacks against the gaming sector. This method targets the login credentials and personal information of players. This was followed by local file inclusion, which comprised 24% of all attacks;. This method focuses on sensitive details within apps and services that can further compromise game servers and accounts. Other prominent vectors in this category were cross-site scripting and remote file inclusion, accounting for 8% and 7% of attacks detected by Akamai, respectively.

The video game industry also experienced a 224% increase in credential stuffing attacks in 2020 compared to 2019, a total of nearly 11 billion. Akamai observed that these attacks took place at a large, steady rate throughout last year, with millions of attacks registered each day and two days seeing spikes of more than 100 million. It added that credential stuffing became so common that bulk lists of stolen usernames and passwords were available for as little as $5 on illicit websites.

Surprisingly, there was a 20% reduction in DDoS attacks targeting the gaming industry.

Another key finding from the report was that cyber-criminals consistently targeted mobile games incorporating in-app purchases. These are in-game purchases of virtual items like skins, character enhancements and additional levels.

Steve Ragan, Akamai security researcher and author of the report, commented: “We’re observing a remarkable persistence in video game industry defenses being tested on a daily – and often hourly – basis by criminals probing for vulnerabilities through which to breach servers and expose information. We’re also seeing numerous group chats forming on popular social networks that are dedicated to sharing attack techniques and best practices.”

There have been several high-profile hacks on video game companies over the past year. Earlier this month, gaming giant EA suffered a major data breach in which 780GB of data, including source code for games, was stolen and advertised for sale on the dark web.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

NIST Publishes Ransomware Guidance

2
Blog

The Story of the EC-Council Gender Survey Scandal: Survey Creator Says "It Was Written by Women so it Can't be Sexist"

3
News

Ohio Medicaid Provider Suffers Data Breach

4
News

Amazon Prime Day - Beware of Phishing Deluge, Experts Warn

5
News

Finger Scanning Costs Six Flags $36m

6
News

Amazon Web Services Misconfiguration Exposes Half a Million Cosmetics Customers

1
News

Employee Privacy Gap Discovered

2
News

Gaming Industry Experiences 340% Spike in Web App Attacks

3
Blog

Creating a Secure Solution Development Lifecycle for Healthcare

4
News

EU Proposes Joint Cyber Unit Amid Rising Attacks

5
News

UK Banks Drive £77 Million Reduction in European Fraud Losses

6
News Feature

#ScamsAwarenessFortnight - Adopting a Zero Trust Mindset to Tackle Fraud

1
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

2
Webinar

The Battle of Algorithms: How Artificial Intelligence is beating Artificial Intelligence at its own game

3
Webinar

The Challenge of Remote File Transfer Security: Is Centralization the Answer?

4
Webinar

Secure Access Management: Modernize your IT Infrastructure by Maximising Productivity and Minimizing Friction

5
Webinar

Securing Active Directory in a Hybrid Identity Environment

6
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Podcast

IntoSecurity Podcast Episode 26, brought to you by TuxCare

3
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

4
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

5
News

McDonald’s Suffers Data Breach

6
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q2, 2021, Volume 18, Issue 2