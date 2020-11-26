Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

GDPR Has Had Successes, Requires Public Knowledge of Data Spread

The success of the GDPR has been praised, but it is in conflict with the amount of data we create and how we do not consider consent.

Speaking during the Westminster Events Conference on data protection, Dr Subhajit Basu, associate professor of information technology (cyber law) at the University of Leeds and chair of the British and Irish Law Education and Technology Association (BILETA), said while technology drives our lives, the amount of data we create “is growing exponentially.”

He claimed that the number of data protection and privacy laws that have been enacted around the world “is a testament to the importance of data protection globally, or a desire by many countries to qualify trade with the European Union to meet its adequacy requirements.” So after Brexit, the opportunity is there for the UK to become a leading role model for a society empowered by data decisions, but to fulfil this ambition “the UK will have to build a robust legal framework in terms of data protection and cybersecurity.”

The Telecommunications Security bill received its latest reading in the House of Commons this week, and Basu called this “a step in the right direction” as it will propose fines on telcos if they fail to tighten security”, but post Brexit, the UK will need to improve its governance structure for handling data.

“In order to meet this potential, we must find a way to balance the flow of user data, whilst at the same ensuring privacy, security, safety and ethical standards,” he said.

Basu called this a “fundamental” step, as he advocated for a continuation of a strong, user centric data protection law. However, he said that “data governance is just plain complicated” as data protection is often seen as separate from the right to privacy, and the focus is on due process and there are moves to find the best solution.

He went on to say that he has “a lot of faith in the GDPR” as this is the right step towards user empowerment for transparency and control to users when it comes to data sharing. “Data subjects are given more choices on how their information is collected, processed and used,” he said. “But hounding users with more rights means you have a role in protecting their data, but most users continue to hand their over data impatiently, causing this paradox where our concerns are not reflected in our behavior.”

Basu also said he has concerns about “consent in data protection law” as he sees that consent gives an “illusion of control, rather than any meaningful control from a data subject’s point of view.” This is because the process of obtaining consent has become more complicated, and will become more complicated as we move towards using more IoT and AI.

This is also paired with data protection fatigue, as users are asked to read privacy documentations and policy before giving consent and this makes the process tedious. “The sheer number of documents that you need to navigate through is beyond any human capacity,” he said.

He concluded by calling a “lacklustre attitude” to GDPR as being alarming, and pointed at the ICO’s supervisory and adjunct role “without proper demarcation as difficult to accept.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Raytheon Employee Jailed for Exporting Missile Data to China

2
News

Cyber-attacks Reported on Three US Healthcare Providers

3
News

Anonymous Hacks Uganda Police Website

4
News

Louisiana Hospitals Report Data Breach

5
News

Phishing Most Frequently Reported Cybercrime in US

6
News

Nigerians Arrested Over International BEC Scam

1
News

GDPR Has Had Successes, Requires Public Knowledge of Data Spread

2
News

Defining Codes of Conduct to Enable Post Brexit GDPR Compliance

3
News

DDoS Attacks Against Online Retailers Increase Four-Fold During Pandemic

4
News

Acronis and World Economic Forum Partner to Combat Global Cybercrime

5
Blog

Email Attacks on the Retail Industry: ‘Tis the Season

6
News

New Egregor Ransomware Steps into Maze Group’s Shoes

1
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

2
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

3
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

4
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Enabling Incident Response in a Remote Working Landscape

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint