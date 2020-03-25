Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

General Electric Employees Breached via Supply Chain

General Electric (GE) has reported a breach of employee data which occurred via a third-party service provider.

The US corporate giant claimed in the filing with the Californian Office of the Attorney General (OAG) that it was notified about the incident on February 28 by Canon Business Process Services.

“Canon had determined that, between approximately February 3 - 14, 2020, an unauthorized party gained access to an email account that contained documents of certain GE employees, former employees and beneficiaries entitled to benefits that were maintained on Canon’s systems,” it said.

“Canon has indicated that the affected documents, which contained certain personal information, were uploaded by or for GE employees, former employees and beneficiaries entitled to benefits in connection with Canon’s workflow routing service.”

Documents including direct deposit forms, driver’s licenses, passports, birth, marriage and death certificates, and benefits application forms were exposed, potentially compromising names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, bank account numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, and more.

GE was at pains to point out that its own systems were not affected and said it’s both trying to work out how the unauthorized party gained access to the personal data, and is taking steps to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen again.

Canon is offering a free two-year membership of Experian IdentityWorks Credit 3B product to help those affected detect misuse of their personal information, which they must enrol in by the end of June.

This isn’t the first time GE has suffered a cybersecurity incident, albeit via its supply chain. A year ago the Department of Justice unsealed a complaint against a former GE engineer, Xiaoqing Zheng, which it accused of conspiring with Chinese government-funded companies to steal IP related to the firm’s gas and steam turbine technology.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Malicious 'Corona Anti-Virus' Software Discovered

2
News

CEO Claims More Fake LinkedIn Users Are Claiming to be Employees

3
News

US Court Blocks Website Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccine

4
News

Don't Fall for the WhatsApp Gold Scam

5
News

Microsoft: Targeted Attackers Are Exploiting Two Zero-Day Bugs

6
News

Leaked Plans Reveal Mirai-Like Russian IoT Botnet

1
News Feature

The Unique Dangers Posed by #COVID19 Phishing Scams

2
Blog

Cloud Native Threats: The Role of Infrastructure

3
News

APT41 Exploited Cisco, Citrix and Zoho Bugs in Wide-Ranging Campaign

4
News

Android Malware Takes Payment for ‘Coronavirus Finder’ Map

5
News

General Electric Employees Breached via Supply Chain

6
Opinion

Uncovering and Outlining Best Practices for Container Security

1
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

2
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

3
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

4
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

5
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

6
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

1
Blog

Security by Sector: NHS Digital and Egress Partner to Strengthen Healthcare Email Processes

2
Interview

Interview: Paul Vixie, CEO, Farsight Security

3
Opinion

Working from Home Policies and the Future of Cybersecurity

4
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

5
Opinion

#HowTo Reduce Your Ransomware Attack Surface

6
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration