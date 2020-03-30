Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Global E-Commerce Fraud to Top $25bn by 2024

Global online payment fraud losses are set to soar by more than 50% over the coming four years to exceed $25bn per year, according to a new report from Juniper Research.

The market analyst’s report, Online Payment Fraud: Emerging Threats, Segment Analysis & Market Forecasts 2020-2024, predicted a 52% growth in merchant losses to scams over the period.

The growing popularity of online shopping combined with the enhanced security of card-present transactions through the EMV initiative is helping to drive much more fraud into e-commerce, the analyst claimed.

This is despite the launch of Secure Customer Authentication (SCA) checks in Europe, although this initiative has been delayed several times. The new rules, part of the EU’s PSD2 banking regulation, will now come into force by December 31 2020 in Europe and March 2021 in the UK.

They mandate that certain transactions be subject to two-factor authentication in order to help lock fraudsters out. However, there are concerns that SCA might also create extra user friction which puts consumers off.

Juniper Research urged merchants to work closely with security vendors to design and implement extra authentication checks in shopping apps that minimize friction.

It also argued that e-commerce providers must take a more educational role, providing information to customers on the need for improved cybersecurity and changes to checkout processes, as well as details on some of the most popular scams.

The analyst claimed this was particularly important in China, which it said will account for 42% of e-commerce fraud by 2024.

“The explosion of e-commerce means that fraudsters have evolved their tactics, and so merchants must also evolve,” argued report co-author, Nick Maynard.

“E-commerce merchants must educate their users in anti-fraud best practice, as the human element is consistently the most vulnerable to exploitation in the online payments ecosystem”.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

UK Government Uses Zoom Despite MoD Security Concerns

2
News

Virgin Media Facing Huge Compensation Bill Over Data Breach

3
News

Malicious 'Corona Anti-Virus' Software Discovered

4
News

#COVID19 Drives Phishing Emails Up 667% in Under a Month

5
News

Domain Registrars Take Action Against Fraudulent COVID-19 Websites

6
News

Info-Stealing Coronavirus Threat Map Detected

1
News Feature

The Long-Term Impact of #COVID19 on the Cybersecurity Industry

2
News

#COVID19 Phishing Scam Tricks People With ‘You Might Be Infected’ Warning

3
News

Government Launches Response Unit to Fight #COVID19 Fake News

4
News

Maze Authors Claim to Have Hit Insurer Chubb

5
News

Global E-Commerce Fraud to Top $25bn by 2024

6
Opinion

Overconfidence and Under Education – Can Enterprises Ever be Secure?

1
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

2
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

3
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

4
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

5
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

6
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

1
News Feature

Infosec Industry Shows Compassionate Side Amid #COVID19 Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Doug Dooley, COO, Data Theorem

3
Blog

Best Practices in Designing a Data Decommissioning Policy

4
News Feature

The Unique Dangers Posed by #COVID19 Phishing Scams

5
Opinion

Respecting Data Privacy Rights Through Data Encryption

6
Interview

Interview: Len Shneyder, Co-Chair, Election Security Working Group, M3AAWG