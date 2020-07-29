Global Knowledge Partners with (ISC)²

The world’s largest non-profit association of certified cybersecurity professionals has named Global Knowledge as its official training provider in the United Kingdom.

The partnership between Global Knowledge and (ISC)² was announced today as part of the latter’s drive to offer certified cybersecurity training to its UK customer base.

Global Knowledge will be providing exam preparation training for the full range of (ISC)² certifications, responding to increased demand and a growing supply shortage of certified professionals in the cybersecurity workforce.

“Expanding the channel for (ISC)² certification training in the region to provide more choice to learners is of paramount importance at this critical time for both the UK and the global economy,” said Deshini Newman, managing director EMEA at (ISC)².

“The world of work has changed in response to the challenges presented by the global pandemic. It has made cybersecurity skills all the more critical as organizations tackle the cyber-challenge on multiple fronts — dealing with external and internal cyber-threats, maintaining regulatory compliance amid evolving regulation, following best practices and securing an increasingly distributed workforce.”

Global Knowledge was established in 1995 and is headquartered in North Carolina. Every year the company delivers over one million information technology and business skills training courses to over 200,000 professionals. Course curriculums include communications skills, business analysis, project management, service management, process improvement and leadership development services.

“Global Knowledge welcomes the opportunity to be a (ISC)² Official Training Provider in the UK,” said Glyn Roberts, managing director at Global Knowledge UK.

“For over two decades, Global Knowledge has provided the quality IT and business skills training that organizations of all sizes require to succeed in an ever-changing business world and cybersecurity landscape. This new partnership with (ISC)² will support our goal to continuously grow and innovate, ensuring our mutual customers always obtain the most relevant learning experience and content possible.”

Boasting a membership that exceeds 150,000, (ISC)² is best known for its acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification. In the UK, the association also partners with training providers Firebrand Training and Learning Tree International.