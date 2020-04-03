Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Google Mobility Reports Show Impact of Lockdown

Google published reports today that use aggregated phone location data to show how closely lockdown regulations are being followed around the world. 

The company said its COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports would "provide insights into what has changed in response to work from home, shelter in place, and other policies aimed at flattening the curve of this pandemic."

The reports use aggregated, anonymized data gathered from cell phones to chart movement trends over time. Specifically, they reveal how busy popular destinations such as shops, parks, recreation spaces, grocery stores, pharmacies, transit stations, residential areas, and workplaces have been since the majority of countries asked people to stay at home. 

Initially, the reports will cover 131 countries and regions and show trends that have emerged over several weeks, with the most recent data included at least 48 hours old. 

Today's reports show a traffic comparison over a five-week period between February 16 and March 29. 

Data gathered from the UK shows that visits to transport station are down 75%, while 85% fewer people are frequenting public recreation places such as restaurants, cafes, and movie theaters.

In Italy, where around 14,000 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus, strict lockdown measures have resulted in 94% fewer people in shops, restaurants, and cafes, and parks have seen footfall drop by 90%.

By contrast, in Sweden, where no strict measures have been introduced to keep people in their homes, Google found that 18% fewer people were in work, 24% fewer were using recreational spaces, and use of transport stations had dropped by 36%. 

Only data from users who have turned on the Location History setting will be used to create the reports. Currently, this setting is turned off by default.

People who have location history turned on can turn it off at any time from their Google account and can also delete location history data directly from their timeline.

Google says the reports will not intrude on the privacy of individual people, because "no personally identifiable information, like an individual’s location, contacts or movement, is made available at any point."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Chinese #COVID19 Conspiracy Theories Date Back to January

2
News

‘Secure’ Backup Company Leaks 135 Million Records Online

3
News

Ransomware Attackers Exploit #COVID19 to Target Hospital VPNs

4
News

Cyber-Attacks Up 37% Over Past Month as #COVID19 Bites

5
News

Zoom Phishers Register 2000 Domains in a Month

6
News

Key Ring App Data Leak Exposes 44 Million Images

1
News

Google Mobility Reports Show Impact of Lockdown

2
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

3
News

Threat Group Lures Victims with Teddy Bears

4
Opinion

Remote Workforce Security: Protecting People, Protecting the Enterprise

5
News

Washington State Legalizes Restricted Use of Facial Recognition Technology

6
Webinar

The Power of Continuous AppSec and How to Achieve It

1
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

2
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

3
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

4
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

5
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

6
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

1
News Feature

Infosec Industry Shows Compassionate Side Amid #COVID19 Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Doug Dooley, COO, Data Theorem

3
Blog

Best Practices in Designing a Data Decommissioning Policy

4
News Feature

The Unique Dangers Posed by #COVID19 Phishing Scams

5
Opinion

Respecting Data Privacy Rights Through Data Encryption

6
Interview

Interview: Len Shneyder, Co-Chair, Election Security Working Group, M3AAWG