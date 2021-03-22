Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK Govt Department Loses 306 Mobiles and Laptops in Two Years

A UK government department has lost a total of 306 mobile and laptop devices since 2019, according to official figures.

The data, obtained under a Freedom of Information (FoI) request by Parliament Street Think Tank, revealed that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy had 234 mobiles and 72 laptops lost or stolen during the calendar years of 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, 26 laptops were reported stolen and 17 lost. This fell to 19 laptops stolen and 10 laptops lost in 2020. In regard to mobiles, 126 were reported lost and 30 stolen in 2019, while the figures were 65 and 13, respectively, in 2020.

The large number of lost or stolen devices raises concerns about highly sensitive government data falling into the hands of malicious actors.

Commenting on the figures, Edward Blake, area vice-president, Absolute Software UK&I, said: “Amidst the chaos caused by COVID-19, managing a large, distributed workforce is no easy task, and keeping tabs on valuable devices like laptops is growing increasingly difficult.

“However, if one of these lost devices ends up in the wrong hands, the organization in question could be facing a far more costly predicament than first anticipated. For example, sophisticated cyber-criminals can steal the data contained on these devices, access more businesses files or intercept emails between colleagues, all with relative ease once a device has been compromised.

“Therefore, it is more critical than ever to have a permanent digital connection to every endpoint, as well as the ability to lock, freeze or wipe the device if it is at risk of being compromised.”

There have been numerous examples of device loss in the UK government in recent years. Last year, for instance, it was reported that over 2000 mobile devices used by UK government employees went missing in the space of a year, a significant number of which were unencrypted.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

2
News

Mom Charged in Deepfake Cheerleading Plot

3
News

APT31 Fingered for Cyber-Attack on Finnish Parliament

4
News

FBI: State and Local Governments Losing Millions to BEC

5
News

Firms Urged to Patch as Attackers Exploit Critical F5 Bugs

6
News

OVH Data Center Fire Impacts Cyber-criminals

1
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

2
News

Delhi Police Bust Call Center Scammers

3
News

EU Council Adopts Cybersecurity Strategy

4
News

UK Heading for “Catastrophic” Digital Skills Shortage

5
News

New Cybersecurity Programs to Protect US Energy

6
Blog

#COVID19, Password Spraying and the NHS

1
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

2
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

3
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

4
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

5
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

6
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
News Feature

#IWD2021: Women in Tech Discuss Success, Setbacks and the Future of Diversity

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
Blog

Why Quantum Computers Pose a Very Real Risk to Cybersecurity

5
Opinion

The Impact of #COVID19 on Cybersecurity and How Businesses Can Mitigate Risk

6
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic