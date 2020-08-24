Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Hacker Disrupts North Carolina School Lesson

The first day of online classes at a North Carolina school was memorable for all the wrong reasons after a hacker disrupted a lesson with offensive content. 

Virtual classes, taught via Google Meet, began at Lee County High School, Sanford, on Monday, August 17, as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Students who logged on to a virtual Spanish class were shown racist, violent, and pornographic content by an unknown person who gained access to the lesson. The upsetting incident was witnessed by parents, a teacher, and around 20 students in the 10th grade.

Mom Shauna Roberts, who was watching her daughter's computer screen as the cyber-attack unfolded, said she was shocked by what she saw. 

"There were pictures of Nazi symbols. They were showing videos of African Americans being shot," said Roberts.

"There were also pictures of Donald Trump along with the KKK that were popping up. It was just disturbing all the way together."

According to Roberts, the prolonged attack lasted around 30 minutes and included the recital of racist slurs. She said parents, alerted to the incident, tried to protect their children from what was happening.

“You could actually see parents coming into the camera seeing the content as well. You could see a couple of parents actually making their kids move away from their computer so they could see what was going on," said Roberts.

"I think it’s just sad that our children are supposed to be online learning, but they are being exposed to this type of content."

In a statement given to WRAL News, Lee County High School wrote: "It appears that this was an inadvertent approval of an outside address requesting access; however, the incident is currently under investigation by both law enforcement and the district’s technology department. We take the security of online classes very seriously and are reviewing all protocols to make sure this does not happen again.”

Similar problems occurred at Oberlin Magnet Middle School on Tuesday, and at Millbrook Magnet High School in Raleigh, online lessons in Google Meet were disrupted by a group of students who "used inappropriate and offensive language as well as insulted students and teachers directly."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Experian Data Breach Hits 24 Million Customers

2
News

Travel Site Exposed 37 Million Records Before Meow Attack

3
News

Volume of Stolen Cards on Dark Web Drops 41%

4
News

Reports of Cybercrimes Against Children Double During Pandemic

5
News

New Vulnerability Threatens IoT Devices

6
News

Akamai: Credential Stuffing Attacks Against Media Services Surging During #COVID19

1
News

Hacker Disrupts North Carolina School Lesson

2
News

US Makes Second Espionage Arrest in a Week

3
News

TeamViewer Flaw Risks Password Exposure

4
News

Kaseya Acquires Phishing Defense Platform Graphus

5
News

APT Group’s Worldwide Targeting of Small and Medium Businesses Revealed

6
News

Alarm Sounded as “Aggressive” Vishers Target Home Workers

1
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

2
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

3
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

4
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

5
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

6
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

1
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

2
Blog

Migrating On-Premises Email to Office 365: Limitations, Prerequisites and Best Practices

3
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the Cost of a Data Breach Report

4
Blog

Distributed Working Demands New Levels of Data Security at the Edge

5
Opinion

The Gig Economy: A New Battleground for Cybersecurity

6
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020