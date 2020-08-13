"Hacker Princess" Wins (ISC)² Diversity Award

Security researcher Kristin Paget, known in the cybersecurity industry as Hacker Princess, has won the (ISC)² Diversity Award.

US resident Paget was among the 2020 Global Achievement Awards honorees named today by the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals. The annual awards recognize and celebrate the most outstanding annual and lifetime achievements in the field of cybersecurity.

Paget joined Apple in 2012 but was poached two years later by Tesla Motors. After a stint at Lyft designing security systems for self-driving cars, Paget took a position with Intel.

A spokesperson for (ISC)² said: "The (ISC)² Diversity Award, which honors an individual who represents the core values of (ISC)² through significant contributions in driving a more diverse workforce in the cybersecurity community, is presented to Kristin Paget, who currently resides in the US."

The organization said that Paget had earned the gong for being someone "who has continually promoted and represented diversity through her positions as 'Hacker Princess' in the security departments of several leading technology companies."

Other award honorees included Jack Freund, head of cyber risk methodology at Cyber Assessments, Inc. Freund won the (ISC)² Senior Professional Award for his work with the NIST Applied Cybersecurity Division on behalf of the nonprofit FAIR Institute to map together the NIST CSF Risk Assessment and the Risk Management Strategy domains to the OpenGroup’s FAIR risk taxonomy and risk analysis standards.

Founder of Katia’s Cylife and system engineer at Anavation LLC, Katia Dean was honored with the (ISC)² Rising Star Professional Award. Judges picked out Dean as the winner after being impressed by a website she created to help people understand the field of cybersecurity and provide educational content, while also connecting them with job opportunities.

Security and privacy expert Yves Le Roux was honored twice for his professional achievements. The Frenchman, whose career has spanned nearly five decades, picked up the (ISC)² Harold F. Tipton Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also a recipient of an (ISC)² CEO Award for his "deep dedication to helping grow (ISC)² across the EMEA region."

All award recipients will be highlighted during (ISC)²'s 2020 Security Congress that will take place virtually in November.