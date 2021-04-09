Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Hackers Hacked as Underground Carding Site is Breached

Thousands of cyber-criminals have had their personal data leaked online after a popular carding forum was hacked, according to Group-IB.

The Singapore-based security firm said it discovered that data belonging to users of the Swarmshop site was leaked to another underground forum on March 17.

“The database was posted on a different underground forum and contained 12,344 records of the card shop admins, sellers and buyers including their nicknames, hashed passwords, contact details, history of activity and current balance,” explained Group-IB.

“In addition to user data, the database exposed all compromised data traded on the website, including 623,036 payment card records issued by the banks from the US, Canada, the UK, China, Singapore, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico; 498 sets of online banking account credentials; and 69,592 sets of US Social Security Numbers and Canadian Social Insurance Numbers.”

With over 12,000 users and more than 600,000 payment card records up for sale, Swarmshop is a mid-sized site for buyers and sellers of stolen card data.

This is the second time in just over a year that it has been the subject of a successful cyber-attack.

In January 2020, the site’s records were leaked on another underground site by what Group-IB claimed was likely to be a vengeful user.

It’s unclear whether the two incidents were connected in some way . In total, four site admins, 90 sellers, and 12,250 buyers had their details exposed in the most recent attack.

Dmitry Volkov, Group-IB CTO, argued that such incidents are rare and on this occasion, revenge was probably once again the motive.

“This is a major reputation hit for the card shop as all the sellers lost their goods and personal data. The shop is unlikely to restore its status,” he claimed.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Office Depot Configuration Error Exposes One Million Records

2
News

Phishing Emails Most Commonly Originate from Eastern Europe

3
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

4
News

Armed Conflict Draws Closer as State-Backed Cyber-Attacks Intensify

5
News

Consulting Firm Data Breach Impacts MSU

6
News

Wormable Netflix Malware Spreads Via WhatsApp Messages

1
Opinion

Firewall and Malware Challenges for Virtualized Telecom Networks

2
News

#COVID19 Fraud Surge Threatens to Overwhelm Banks

3
News

Hackers Hacked as Underground Carding Site is Breached

4
News

UK Firms Suffer Record Number of Cyber-Attacks in Q1

5
Webinar

Building a Privileged Access Management Strategy for the Post-COVID World

6
News

College Track Coach Accused of Cyberstalking

1
Webinar

Pharma Drama: Interactive Crisis Simulation of an Insider Threat

2
Webinar

Using 2020's Vulnerability Trends to Spearhead Your 2021 Security Posture

3
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

4
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

5
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

6
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain