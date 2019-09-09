Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Hackers Steal $4.2m from State Troopers' Pension Fund

Cyber-thieves targeting a pension fund for law enforcement officers employed by the state of Oklahoma have made off with $4.2 million.

The money was stolen from a fund of more than $1 billion set aside to pay pensions and benefits to around 1,500 retired highway troopers, park rangers, state agents, and other law enforcement officers. 

The theft occurred on August 26, 2019, when the perpetrators managed to hack into the email account of an investment manager working on behalf of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System (OLERS) agency. A separate pension fund managed by the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System (OPPRS) was not affected.

In a statement posted to their website ten days after the theft occurred, OLERS declared that "no pension benefits to members or beneficiaries have been impacted or put at risk," and that "all benefits will continue to be paid in a timely fashion as always." 

An investigation into the crime has been launched by the FBI, and attempts are being made to recover the stolen money. OLERS is extremely confident regarding the outcome of such efforts, stating on their website, "We are certain the stolen funds will be recovered."  

OLERS executive director Duane Michael told The Oklahoman newspaper on Thursday that $477,000 has been retrieved so far. 

Retired state trooper and president of OLERS Roy Rogers added that the agency’s insurance will cover the loss if the funds cannot be recovered in full. 

In a bid to prevent the re-occurrence of such a crime, employees at the agency are receiving cybersecurity training. 

The individual whose email account was compromised by hackers will remain in their position, with the agency taking the view that such incidents are now an unfortunate part of daily life. 

Rogers said of cybercrime, "It happens every day. It can happen to an individual. It can happen to a state. It can happen to a company . . . this kind of crime has just got rampant."

A similar crime took place in 2016, when hackers stole $100,000 from a Pennsylvania borough's police pension fund. And in Iowa in 2017, hackers stole the identities of more than 100 retired public employees to illegally claim their pension payments.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

DDoS Attack Forces Wikipedia Offline

2
News

Monster Defends Data Leak Response

3
News

Catastrophic Incident at OS Provider Could Cost US Insurers $24bn

4
News

Android OTA Bug May Have Hit One Billion Users

5
News

DOD Picks Insider Threat Awareness Month to Train Staff in Threat Detection

6
News

Scams and Ransomware Cost Kiwis $6.5m in 3 Months

1
News

Lufthansa Offers Biometric Boarding at Fourth US Airport

2
News

ESET Discovers Backdoor Linked to Stealth Falcon Group

3
News

#GartnerSEC: Hiring Strategies Do Not Consider Future Digital Trends

4
News

Hackers Steal $4.2m from State Troopers' Pension Fund

5
News

#GartnerSEC: Trends and 'Mega Trends' Include Cloud, Passwords and Business Strategies

6
News

#GartnerSEC: Have a Future Vision to Survive in a Digital Society

1
Webinar

How SOAR Can Improve Security Operations, Monitoring & Incident Response

2
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

3
Webinar

Mastering the Security Art of Identity, Access & Authentication

4
Webinar

Can You be Secure by Design, Compliant and Enable Optimum Functionality?

5
Webinar

Reducing Cyber Risks and Complexity Through Increased Visibility

6
Webinar

How to Identify and Overcome Offensive AI Attacks

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Young Brits Call for Smartphone Policies and Social Media Lessons in Schools

2
News

US Government Flags 2020 Election Ransomware Threat

3
Opinion

Flexibility in Vulnerability Management: Why It’s Essential

4
News

Imperva Breach Hits Cloud Customers

5
Blog

Going Beyond the Gender Gap – Why Diversity is Vital for the Future of Cybersecurity

6
News

NATO: Attack Like WannaCry Could Prompt “Collective Defense Commitment”