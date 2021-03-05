Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Hackers Target Russian Cybercrime Forums

Elite cybercrime forum Maza aka MFclub has been taken over by hackers, according to new research by risk intelligence company Flashpoint.

The Russian-language forum, which was originally known as Mazafaka, has served thousands of cyber-criminals since its launch in 2003. 

"Little is known at this time about the attackers who successfully compromised Maza," wrote Flashpoint researchers. But thanks to the data allegedly leaked in the attack, quite a lot has come to light about the site's users. 

Among the allegedly leaked Maza data obtained by Flashpoint analysts was user IDs, usernames, emails, passwords, and details for AIM, Yahoo, MSN, and Skype. 

"While the compromised data appears to be extensive, it’s worth noting that the passwords have been hashed and most other data fields included in the dump have been hashed or further obfuscated," wrote researchers.

Cyber-intelligence firm Intel 471 said that the leaked files comprised more than 3,000 rows of information and that claims that the database belongs to Maza appear to be legitimate. 

Whoever was behind the cyber-attack did not attempt to keep it on the down low, opting instead to post a warning on the forum that read “Your data has been leaked” and “This forum has been hacked.”

The incident is the third attack on Russian-language online forums used by cyber-criminals this year. Verified was compromised on January 20, 2021, when the forum's domain registrar was hacked, and another online community, Exploit, was the target of an unsuccessful Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.

Flashpoint analysts have observed Exploit users discussing whether the string of attacks is a new tactic by law enforcement to make it harder for criminals to communicate by sowing the seeds of distrust among forum users. 

The company said it is "actively monitoring cybercriminal discussions of Maza across the entire cybercriminal forum ecosystem commenting on the recent disruptions to many elite services and communities."

This latest incident is not the first time Maza has been hacked. On February 18, 2011, the data of more than 2,000 cyber-criminal users, along with all of their forum correspondence, was exposed. 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

SITA Supply Chain Breach Hits Multiple Airlines

2
News

119,000 Threats Per Minute Detected in 2020

3
News

Ransomware Attack on Arizona Optometrist

4
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

5
News

Ransomware Attacks Soared 150% in 2020

6
News

#COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams Surge 26% in Three Months

1
News

Hackers Target Russian Cybercrime Forums

2
News

US Warns of Fake Unemployment Benefit Websites

3
News

Failure to Report Breach Costs Mortgage Lender $1.5m

4
Blog

Password Security for Furloughed Employees

5
Magazine Feature

Top Ten: Cybersecurity Films of All Time

6
Opinion

The State of Kubernetes and Docker Security in 2021

1
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

2
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

3
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

4
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

5
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

6
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware