Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Hackers Target Texas University

An ongoing network outage at a university in Texas is believed to have been caused by a malicious hack.

The computer network of the University of Texas at El Paso was turned off out of caution after a "potentially malicious intrusion" was detected in the early hours of Friday morning.

Email and the server hosting the university's website were affected by the incident, forcing faculty and students to communicate via Blackboard. The cyber-attack has also led to the closure of the university's walk-up COVID-19 testing sites.

IT staff have been working through the weekend to test each campus system and bring them back online one by one. 

Priority has been given to recovering the university's online teaching and learning systems. Faculty have been asked to extend deadlines for students who were impacted by the security incident. 

In a statement posted on social media on March 7, the university said that it did not think any personal information had been compromised in the attack. 

"Early Friday morning, UTEP detected an unauthorized and potentially malicious intrusion in our on-campus network," said the university.

"Following our standard procedures, we immediately turned off all of our campus systems and have been working throughout the weekend to test and bring each system back online after checking it thoroughly.

"We have been checking diligently and we are not aware of any personal information that has been compromised. Of course, we will continue to look for this in the coming days."

Until the network is restored, all students, staff, and non-essential faculty have been asked to work from home. 

"We are trying to have Blackboard up and running beginning Monday morning so that all online classes can resume. Faculty should work with students and adjust deadlines and coursework accordingly. Because faculty and staff email continues to be down, faculty and students should communicate via Blackboard regarding any questions about in-person classes," said a UTEP spokesperson.

"We are also continuing to work to safely bring all of our other systems online. This is a time-consuming process because every machine on campus must be checked. We will accomplish this as quickly and safely as possible."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

2
News

SITA Supply Chain Breach Hits Multiple Airlines

3
News

Failure to Report Breach Costs Mortgage Lender $1.5m

4
News

McAfee Faces Decades Behind Bars After Fraud Indictment

5
News

Docker Hub and Bitbucket Resources Hijacked for Crypto-Mining

6
News

Hackers Target Russian Cybercrime Forums

1
News

Virginia Passes New Data Protection Law

2
News

Hackers Target Texas University

3
News

TiG Acquires ThirdSpace

4
News

McAfee Agrees Deal to Sell Enterprise Business for $4bn

5
News Feature

#IWD2021: Women in Tech Discuss Success, Setbacks and the Future of Diversity

6
Opinion

#IWD2021: Recruiting More Women is About Much More than Gender Diversity

1
Webinar

Pharma Drama: Interactive Crisis Simulation of an Insider Threat

2
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

3
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

4
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

5
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

6
Webinar

The Vulnerability Landscape: Security Trends from 2020

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware