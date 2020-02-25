Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Almost Half of Orgs Have Dedicated Cyber-Threat Intelligence Team

A new survey from SANS has revealed that almost 50% of organizations have a team dedicated to cyber-threat intelligence (CTI).

In its 2020 SANS Cyber Threat Intelligence Survey, the education and training provider received 1006 responses from a wide-ranging group of security professionals from various organizations. It discovered that, in many cases, CTI has evolved from small, ad hoc tasks performed disparately across businesses to robust programs with dedicated staff, tools and processes. In fact, more than 84% of respondents said their organization has at least some kind of resource focusing on CTI, with 44% reporting a formal process for gathering intelligence requirements, which makes intelligence processes more efficient, effective and measurable.

“In the past three years, we have seen an increase in the percentage of respondents choosing to have a dedicated team over a single individual responsible for the entire CTI program,” said survey author and SANS instructor Robert M Lee.

“Collaboration within organizations is also on the rise,” he added, “with many respondents reporting that their CTI teams are part of a coordinated effort across the organization.”

However, there are inhibitors that hold some businesses back from implementing effective CTI, the research showed. A lack of trained staff was cited by 57% of those polled, whilst 52% and 48% (respectively) said a lack of time to implement new processes and a lack of funding also played a part.

Stay up-to-date with the latest information security trends and topics by registering for Infosecurity Magazine’s next Online Summit. Find out more here.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Defense Agency Notifies Users of Serious Breach

2
News

Google Pulls 600 Apps from Play Store

3
News

Indian Arrested Over Sale of Illegal Drugs Disguised as Sex Aids on Dark Web

4
News

Over 120 Million US Consumers Exposed in Privacy Snafu

5
News

US Gas Pipeline Shut After Ransomware Attack

6
News

Sports Giant Decathlon Leaks 123 Million Records

1
News

Mobile Security Compromise Hits 40% of Firms

2
News

Almost Half of Orgs Have Dedicated Cyber-Threat Intelligence Team

3
News

Sports Giant Decathlon Leaks 123 Million Records

4
News

Slickwraps Breach Hits 857,000 Customers

5
Opinion

Insecure Loyalty Points are the Dark Web’s New Currency

6
News

#BSidesSF: How to Create a Security Program and Culture as the First Security Hire

1
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

2
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

3
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

4
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

5
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

6
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

1
Interview

Interview: Gavin Henderson, Vice-President, Regional Security, Mastercard

2
Blog

PCI Compliance: Not a Password Security Guarantee

3
Opinion

Is Anyone Paying Attention to Healthcare Security?

4
Opinion

#HowTo Do DevOps Effectively

5
Opinion

Why Leaky Clouds Lead to Data Breaches

6
Slackspace

Man Charged After Sharing Cryptocurrency Knowhow