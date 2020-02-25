Almost Half of Orgs Have Dedicated Cyber-Threat Intelligence Team

A new survey from SANS has revealed that almost 50% of organizations have a team dedicated to cyber-threat intelligence (CTI).

In its 2020 SANS Cyber Threat Intelligence Survey, the education and training provider received 1006 responses from a wide-ranging group of security professionals from various organizations. It discovered that, in many cases, CTI has evolved from small, ad hoc tasks performed disparately across businesses to robust programs with dedicated staff, tools and processes. In fact, more than 84% of respondents said their organization has at least some kind of resource focusing on CTI, with 44% reporting a formal process for gathering intelligence requirements, which makes intelligence processes more efficient, effective and measurable.

“In the past three years, we have seen an increase in the percentage of respondents choosing to have a dedicated team over a single individual responsible for the entire CTI program,” said survey author and SANS instructor Robert M Lee.

“Collaboration within organizations is also on the rise,” he added, “with many respondents reporting that their CTI teams are part of a coordinated effort across the organization.”

However, there are inhibitors that hold some businesses back from implementing effective CTI, the research showed. A lack of trained staff was cited by 57% of those polled, whilst 52% and 48% (respectively) said a lack of time to implement new processes and a lack of funding also played a part.

