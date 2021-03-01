Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Half of Orgs Concerned Remote Working Puts Them at Greater Risk of Cyber-Attacks

Half of organizations are concerned that the shift to remote work is putting them a greater risk of cyber-attacks, according to a new study by LogMeIn in collaboration with IDG.

A survey of UK CIOs, CTOs and IT decision makers revealed that insecure practices are regularly taking place among remote workers, providing more opportunities for cyber-criminals to strike.

A large majority (80%) of organizations admitted that a portion of their workforce use personal computers to work from home, while two in five said that over 50% of their staff rely on at-home Wi-Fi networks to operate.

The respondents also highlighted that among the most pressing challenges in supporting remote working were effective IT/helpdesk support, cybersecurity management and providing secure access to data.

As a result, of the CIOs, CTOs and IT decision makers surveyed in the UK, a third (33%) listed addressing security gaps as one of their top motives for consolidating remote work tools and solutions. Other motives included scalability, costs and performance issues, with hybrid working looking set to become increasingly prevalent post-COVID.

Over half of respondents stated that workforce productivity is significantly dependent on remote technology and 41% expect to increase their investment in remote work tools and solutions this year.

Dave Campbell, head of remote solutions group, LogMeIn, commented: “This survey shows companies are clearly re-evaluating their remote work tools and will need to make changes this year, so are finding that it is vital to consider the ways the tools will impact their employees and help desk staff. This means IT leaders need to place greater emphasis on tools that will minimize disruptions in employees’ day-to-day work to maintain productivity and ensure that employees feel supported, while still ensuring they don’t fall short in terms of infrastructure, IT and data security in 2021.”

Today, research from Tanium showed that 70% of organizations are facing new security challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Atos Acquires Two Cybersecurity Companies

2
News

CrowdStrike Slams Microsoft Over SolarWinds Hack

3
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

4
News

Medical Data of 500,000 French Residents Leaked Online

5
News

Go Malware Detections Increase 2000%

6
News

USA Third Most Affected by Stalkerware

1
News

United Airlines to Pay $49m to Settle False Data Claim

2
News

Florida Police Arrest 12 Alleged Online Predators

3
News

Facebook Photo-tagging Lawsuit Settled for $650m

4
News

Half of Orgs Concerned Remote Working Puts Them at Greater Risk of Cyber-Attacks

5
News

70% of Orgs Facing New Security Challenges Due to #COVID19 Pandemic

6
Magazine Feature

Profile Interview: Javvad Malik

1
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

2
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

5
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

6
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware